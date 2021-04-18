Orchestra picked to manage Texarkana venue

TEXARKANA, Texas -- An advisory committee asked by the city of Texarkana, Texas, to pick the future management company for the city-owned Perot Theatre has selected the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra for the job.

The Orchestra was picked by three committee members versus one vote apiece for the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council and VenuWorks, according to a city memo from Amanda Freeland, contracts administrator for the city.

"The winning bid is contingent on the negotiation phase between the City and TSO reaching a monetary agreement," Freeland states in the memo sent to city staff members.

After negotiations are complete, the selection will then go to the City Council for a final decision, said Robby Robertson, the city parks and recreation director who has overseen the selection process.

"The Texarkana Symphony Orchestra is pleased to have the confidence of the City's community committee as the new managers of the Perot Theatre," said the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra in a statement sent by its executive director, Andrew Clark. "We are currently in the second phase of the RFP [Request For Proposal] process, negotiating with the City on the financial terms of the management contract. We look forward to a bright new future for the Perot Theatre as one of our community's greatest assets."

The orchestra vied with the current management company, which is the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council, and the Ames, Iowa-based VenuWorks for the job of managing the venerable, historic theater in downtown Texarkana.

The Perot has brought entertainment to the city for nearly a century, ranging from Broadway shows to vaudeville to concerts and movies.

The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council has managed the Perot for decades. All three applicants made their pitch with applications and in-person presentations in front of the committee.

The advisory committee consists of five local residents: Dean Barry, Gail Eichler, Derrick McGary, Fred Norton and Debby Sutton.

Committee members made a selection based on several weighted criteria, including: Experience and qualification (30%); references (20%); proposal (50%) with sub-categories of general management approach (10%); vision for programming and growth (10%); equipment operation and maintenance (5%); marketing and promotion (5%); operations and parking (5%); financial stability and accounting approach (5%); staffing (5%); and compliance with instructions (5%).