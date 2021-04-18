100 years ago

April 18, 1921

• Fruit crops in the northwestern Arkansas fruit belt, severely damaged by the Easter freeze, and the hail Saturday afternoon, suffered further damage Saturday night by another freeze. Many orchardists in the vicinity of Bentonville, the heart of the apple belt, consider their crops a total loss. The Easter freeze caused approximately a 50 percent loss, while the hail and Saturday night's freeze finished the crops, it was said last night.

50 years ago

April 18, 1971

• The design of a proposed nonpolluting, potentially profitable solid waste incinerator for the bulk disposal of municipal wastes was unveiled Saturday at Coachman's Inn by its designer, Mrs. Mary Beth Ahrend, and state Senator Oscar Alagood, who identified himself as a future stockholder in an Arkansas corporation to be known as Aerobic Destructors, Inc. Mrs. Ahrend, a native of Rogers who lived in Oklahoma several years before moving to Little Rock recently, has been employed as a civil engineer with the Army engineers and in private industry.

25 years ago

April 18, 1996

• A city commission has put up money to buy historic Curran Hall in an attempt to save it from demolition and turn it into a visitors' center. The Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission authorized spending $48,000 Wednesday to fund the city's acquisition of the 153-year-old house through condemnation. But finding an estimated $622,755 to renovate the dilapidated house at 615 E. Capitol Ave. is another story. The commissioners, who oversee the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that agency has neither the time nor the money to handle the renovation attempt.

10 years ago

April 18, 2011

• Entering its fifth season of minor-league baseball in North Little Rock, Dickey-Stephens Park remains a solid draw for visitors to the city's downtown, even if other developments haven't followed. Through its first four seasons as home to the Class AA Arkansas Travelers, paid attendance to games hasn't dropped far from the shiny-new first season, knocking down pre-construction forecasts that fan numbers would decline sharply after the first couple of years. The Travelers, whose first string of home games this season will conclude Tuesday night, have sold more than 1.4 million tickets in the past four seasons.