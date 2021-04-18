Planners deny Chavez rezoning permit

SILOAM SPRINGS -- A proposed subdivision hit a hurdle when the Planning Commission denied a rezoning permit for the 800 and 900 block of South Washington Street during its meeting April 15.

In a vote of 6-0, with Commissioner Vice Chair Jerrod Driscoll absent, the commission denied the permit, which would have rezoned 1.76 acres of the Poteet Minor Subdivision as well as an un-platted metes and bounds property to the north of the lot consisting of 1.08 acres on the 800 and 900 blocks of Washington Street from C-2 (roadway commercial) and R-2 (residential medium) to R-4 (residential multi-family).

The total size of the property is 2.84 acres. The R-4 zone would be required for developer Javier Chavez to build nine two-family dwellings on a single lot, according to Senior Planner Ben Rhoads. The permit will go before the city board May 4.

This is the second time Chavez has had a permit denied for this piece of property. In May of 2020, the Planning Commission denied a rezoning development permit to change the zoning from C-2 to R-2 to build a similar project.

During the city board meeting on June 2, city directors sent the permit back to the Planning Commission and directed staff to work with Chavez to come up with a suitable alternative.

City officials recommended denial of the permit for a variety of reasons, including conflicts with the city land use map, which presently zones the land as industrial; the fact that the proposed development is out of character with the neighborhood, which consists of single family homes; and the city also believes the density does not fit with South Washington Street.

"The closest multi-family to this area is located on Lake Francis Drive and if you are familiar with the city, Lake Francis Drive is nowhere near this area" Rhoads said. "It's in an entirely different part of town. It's across the highway."

Rhoads called the potential development a textbook example of spot zoning, where novel zoning is placed on a lot without like zoning in the area. Rhoads likened it to placing a spot on a map. The last concern is the property has drainage issues due to a watershed on the property.

Two residents from Washington Street have contacted the Planning Commission to request they deny the permit. Gary and Pam Scism emailed the city Monday.

The email states the rezoning contradicts the long term objectives of the Planning Commission by having multi-family housing come to a neighborhood of single family homes. It also reintroduces the problem of a development along the natural floodplain and drainage area for the city.

A letter from Daryl and Maudine Patterson echoed similar comments, but also added concerns that property value would depreciate and crime would go up.

Ron Homeyer, the founder of Civil Engineering Inc. and agent for Chavez, said he was disappointed in the stance city staff has taken on the project. City staff made a suggestion to Chavez to consider doing a four or five single family project, Homeyer said. Chavez felt the suggestion was not economically viable so he did not pursue it, Homeyer said.

Homeyer said the R-4 zoning request was appropriate for the area because the Washington Street neighborhood was a transition zone.

"You've got commercial on the south side of Kenwood Street and you've got single-family residential north of this property," Homeyer said. "You can cram the two next to each other but in theoretical planning you'd have some kind of a transition zone where you'd go from commercial to a higher density residential and then to the lower density residential."

Homeyer said Autumn Glen is another example of an area that consists of commercial development, followed by duplexes and then single family homes. He also said there were a series of duplexes behind the McDonald's on U.S. Highway 412.

Homeyer said he was surprised by the spot zoning comment because of the other examples in town that he listed.

"So if those aren't spot zoning then I'm not sure how this can be a spot zone because if you take that definition then you can't really have apartments anywhere," Homeyer said.

A few of the planning commission members had questions concerning the project. Commissioner Isaac McKinney asked if the development wouldn't work in a less dense area how would it work on South Washington.

Homeyer said the drainage structure that would have to be installed for the driveways were expensive. If a developer puts in one crossing or eight or nine duplexes it would be more reasonable in price for that kind of project rather than an expensive structure for one or two residences. In Homeyer's opinion one crossing versus two or three would have less impact on drainage.

McKinney also asked if the city would work with a developer to try to find a solution.

"I feel like they're trying to find a way to make it work and maybe our single family conversation was the solution that we were able to provide and probably is," McKinney said.

Rhoads' reply was that while he respected Homeyer's remarks on there was a certain cadence to the Washington Street neighborhood which was not quite a transition zone because there were several houses in a row and an empty lot with more houses on the other side. From the city's perspective it makes more sense to have more houses drawn out that would access onto Washington Street, Rhoads said.

"I know economically that might not work for the developer and we certainly empathize with that, but from a planning perspective that is the best case scenario because it continues that same development pattern that you already see in place and I think it would be the least intrusive on the neighborhood," Rhoads said.

Commissioner Bryan McKenzie asked if a photo of the drainage was taken before or after the work on the small bridge on Kenwood Street. Rhoads told him it was taken before.

Planning Commission Chair J.W. Smith asked Homeyer if they were going to do anything with the ditch on by Kenwood Street.

Homeyer told Smith the drainage structure up where the power lines are by the auto body shop would be untouched for now because there is not a lot of usable land there. The idea would be to leave that portion of land alone and channelize it from there parallel to the power line and then parallel to Washington Street, Homeyer said.

The commissioners then conducted the vote. Smith asked Permit Technician Brian Phillips, who was taking the minutes for the meeting, to allow him to wait to cast his vote until after the others had voted. When Phillips returned to Smith, Smith took a moment before casting the last vote to deny the permit.