Damage reported in California protest

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A protest that began peacefully in California ended with multiple fires set, several cars damaged and numerous windows shattered.

The protest against police brutality in Oakland began calmly Friday night, news outlets reported. A subsequent march drew around 300 people with some setting fires and breaking windows.

A car dealership was among the buildings damaged. At least one car was set on fire. A fire was also set outside a bank. Demonstrators were seen walking past the scene of a car crash.

People in the crowd threw bottles and other objects at officers during the march, Oakland police said in a statement. One officer suffered an injury from being struck in the head. A community member was also assaulted, police said.

The statement said protesters dragged barriers into the road to block and delay responding officers.

Authorities declared an unlawful assembly and instructed demonstrators to leave. Police said the protesters dispersed peacefully. There were no arrests, or citations issued.

Prosecutor in shooting case on leave

CHICAGO -- A prosecutor who implied in court that 13-year-old Adam Toledo was holding a gun the instant he was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer was placed on leave Saturday, a day after a video showing the boy's hands were empty was released to the public.

"In court last week, an attorney in our office failed to fully present the facts surrounding the death of a 13-year-old boy," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx spokeswoman Sarah Sinovic said in a statement. "We have put that individual on leave and are conducting an internal investigation into the matter."

During an April 10 bond hearing for 21-year-old Ruben Roman, who was with Adam when he was shot March 29, Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy appeared to suggest that the boy was still holding the gun as officer Eric Stillman pulled the trigger.

"The officer tells [Adam] to drop it as [Adam] turns towards the officer. [Adam] has a gun in his right hand," Murphy said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. "The officer fires one shot at [Adam], striking him in the chest. The gun that [Adam] was holding landed against the fence a few feet away."

But Murphy did not explain what the video and screen shots show: That Adam had nothing in his hands when he was shot and had dropped or tossed the weapon away less than a second before the officer pulled the trigger. Police found the gun next to a fence a short distance away after the shooting.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Foxx told staffers in an email that the language in the proffer that Murphy read in court "did not fully reflect all the evidence that had been given to our office."

Search resumes for capsized boat crew

PORT FOURCHON, La. -- Divers returned Saturday to the waters of the Gulf of Mexico in search of lost crew members aboard a capsized lift boat off Louisiana, the Coast Guard said.

"They took a break overnight because of the weather, operating as long as they could, but got back out there this morning, and they're in the water now," said Petty Officer John Michelli.

Late Friday, divers recovered two more unresponsive crew members, the Coast Guard said. Commercial divers on the capsized Seacor Power lift boat found them, the Coast Guard statement said. But the Coast Guard said it was not releasing the names of any of those rescued, recovered or still missing out of respect for the privacy of their families.

"Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, friends and loved ones of everyone involved in this tragic incident," said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. "We are using every asset available to us to continue our search efforts."

Lafourche Parish coroner's office investigator Jamie Folse, in an email Saturday, identified the crew members as Anthony Hartford, 53, of New Orleans and James Wallingsford, 55, of Gilbert, La.

The cause of death for both men remained under investigation Saturday.

American, 2 Russians back from space

An American astronaut and two Russians have returned to Earth after six months aboard the International Space Station.

A Soyuz space capsule carrying NASA's Kate Rubins, and Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov landed early Saturday in the steppes of Kazakhstan.

Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roskosmos, said all three were feeling well after they were extracted from the capsule and began reacclimating to the pull of gravity.

The three had arrived at the orbiting laboratory complex on Oct. 14.

There now are seven people aboard the International Space Station: NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, and Russians Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov arrived on April 9; Americans Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japan's Soichi Noguchi, went aboard in November on the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience, the first International Space Station docking under NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports