Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded March 22-March 26:

DEZ 148, LLC to Terra Arkansas Holdings, LLC, Ls1-3, Barber's Cove Replat- Humphries And Richardson/LB Leigh And RC Butler Acres; L1R, KNE Replat- Strickland Cove; L2R, KNE Replat- Leigh & Butler Acres, $8,520,151.

Allegiance Hospital Of North Little to Unity Health- Jacksonville, Pt. SW 19-3N-10W; L4 B1, Oakhurst; Pt. NE SE 24-3N-11W, $7,750,000.

LR Vista, LLC to DEZ 148, LLC, Ls1-3, Barber's Cove Replat- Humphries And Richardson/LB Leigh And RC Butler Acres; L1R, KNE Replat- Strickland Cove; L2R, KNE Replat- Leigh & Butler Acres, $7,025,000.

Glenn Ridge Crossings II, LLC to Riverside Properties, LLC, L24-C, I-430 Colonel Glenn Commercial, $4,400,000.

Mali Group, LLC to Parkwood Arkansas Holdings, LLC, L1, Parkway Village, $3,989,924.

Mali Group, LLC to Parkwood Arkansas Holdings, LLC, Pt. NE SW 30-1N-12W, $3,989,924.

NLRA Holdings, LLC to Mali Group, LLC, L1, Parkway Village, $2,462,500.

NLRA Holdings, LLC to Mali Group, LLC, Pt. NE SW 30-1N-12W, $2,462,500.

Onejay, LLC to Vereit Real Estate, LP, 708 W. Main St., Jacksonville, Tract A, Jacksonville Shopping Center, $2,006,681.

PB General Holdings (Little Rock Marsh), LLC to Robert J. Zeiler Real Estate, LLC, 18406 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, L1, PBGH (Marsh), $1,500,000.

PB General Holdings (65th), LLC to Regali Nonni, LLC, 4701 West 65th St., Little Rock, L1RR, Marvin Bass Industrial Acres No.2 Replat, $1,323,310.

Matthew R. and Patricia S. Jones to Raymond M. and Gertrude W. Pascale, 4 Valley Creek View, Little Rock, L40, Valley Falls Estates Phase II, $1,221,200.

Big Rock, LLC to S&D Real Estate, LLC, 1815 North First St., Jacksonville, Pt. SE SE 18 & Pt. SW SW 17-3N-10W, $975,000.

E.H.T. Real Estate, LLC to Riverside Properties, LLC, L1R, Rosenbaum Acres, $775,000.

Linda Crawford to Sarah Howard Jenkins, L6 B87, Chenal Valley, $749,000.

Susan Michelle Paszkiewicz North and The Susan Michelle Paszkiewicz Trust to Jeremy R. Thompson and the JRTMD Trust, 17 La Scala Court, Little Rock, L8, Hickory Grove Phase II, $675,000.

Robert Allen and Loval Loryn Yagos and The Bob And Val Yagos Family Revocable Trust to Daniel and Mary Hutson and The Daniel And Mary Hutson Revocable Trust, Pt. NW SW 33-4N-10W, $609,895.

Michael and Olivia Enderlin to M. Blair and Jani D. Hays and The M. Blair And Jani D. Hays Living Trust, 1407 Dorado Beach Drive, Little Rock, L59, Hickory Grove Phase III, $600,000.

William B. Bentz to Ronald J. and Doris Kay Bank, 4 Menden Lane, Little Rock, L2 B120, Chenal Valley, $590,000.

Jennifer and Robert Glasgow Jr., to Brent and Sayra Crandall, 129 Courts Lane, Little Rock, L25 B123, Chenal Valley, $580,000.

Lynne Scarboro to Bonnie Jo and Stephen Michael Alberts, 1819 N. Jackson St., Little Rock, L46, Shadowlawn, $539,500.

Ryan and Jennifer Elledge to Andrew and Anna Allbritton, 11207 Rocky Valley Drive, Little Rock, L4 B26, Pleasant Valley, $506,000.

Matthew Beardsley and Philip Malcolm to Jill A. and Jonathan T. Lane, L10 B25, Pleasant Valley, $494,000.

Jacqueline Danae Cupples to Kevin and Sandra Flannagin, 14 Waterside Drive, Little Rock, L19, The Village At Ison Creek Phase I, $485,000.

New Home Estates Corp. to Allen C. Sherman, 120 Caurel Circle, Little Rock, L37 B56, Chenal Valley, $482,000.

Southern General Contractors, LLC to Adrian B. and Malinda M. Motton, 11046 Plantation Lake Road, Scott, L4, Steele Bend Estates Phase I, $452,428.

Robert Allen and Loval Loryn Yagos and The Bob And Val Yagos Family Revocable Trust to Daniel and Mary Hutson and The Daniel And Mary Hutson Revocable Trust, Pt. NW SW 33-4N-10W, $450,000.

Mark W. and Barbara B. Freiermuth to Akash Mukherjee, L10 B31, Chenal Valley, $450,000.

E-Co. Residential Builders, Inc. to Robert C. and Laurie C. Foos, 97 Lucia Lane, Maumelle, L1725, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase XXIV-A, $434,900.

Menco Construction, LLC to Dustin and Ashley Morgan Wyatt, 8686 Rapid Water Drive, Sherwood, L11 B15, Creekside, $409,622.

Derek T. Tarin to Rodgers and Debbie Critz, 27 Bradbury Drive, Little Rock, L13 B2, Hickory Ridge Phase II, $408,763.

Cooper Property Management, LLC to Brook Hollow Apartments Of Texarkana, LLC, Pt. NW SW 19-3N-10W, $400,000.

David R. and Kelli McEntire to Hurley Holdings, LLC, L20 B98, Chenal Valley, $390,000.

Shawn O'Dell Construction, Inc. to Ashley and Michael D. Matthews, 8718 Rapid Water Drive, Sherwood, L7 B15, Creekside, $389,000.

William Trey and Lori Ann Fowler to Michael Patrick Wallace, 7 Crystal Mountain Lane, Maumelle, L57, Palisades Heights Single Family Detached, $383,900.

Kimberly and Mark W. Currey and The A. C. Moody Irrevocable Trust to Dianne Alea and Ronald John Smith, 3225 Brush Mountain Trail, Paron, Pt. SE NW & Pt. SW NW 30-2N-15W, $350,000.

Zhiqiang Qin and Lu Dai to Robert and Jamie Hailey, 1715 Sawgrass Drive, Little Rock, L101, Pebble Beach Woods, $339,000.

Katherine Hardin/Katherine Stringer and Matthew Hardin to Thomas and Krystal Bradford, 1423 N. Hughes St., Little Rock, L16, Hall Cove, $333,900.

Kevin and Sandra J. Flannagin to Sara and Chandler Braxton, 140 Maumelle Valley Drive, Maumelle, L6 B6, Maumelle Valley Estates, $330,000.

Andrew M. and Anna B. Allbritton to Brandon and Kelsey Friedel, 11225 Rocky Valley Drive, Little Rock, L6 B26, Pleasant Valley, $328,000.

Noah Treat Construction, LLC to Monica Nichole and John Noah Treat II., 9633 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood, L36, Miller's Glen Phase 3, $325,000.

Steven Todd and Julie A. Moory to Mary A. Cook, 2841 Maelstrom Circle, Sherwood, L293, Miller's Crossing Phase 5, $325,000.

Brandon and Kellie Hudson to Ryan and Ashley Shearer, 2200 Ark. 89 East, Cabot, Pt. SE SW 9 & Pt. NE NW 16-4N-10W, $319,000.

Elizabeth R. Allen to Revitalize Home Design, LLC, 30 Hayfield Road, Little Rock, L53, Overlook Park Section B, $315,000.

Jacqueline P. O'Connor to Megan Davari, 1317 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock, L21, Kingwood Place, $315,000.

Robert L. Shaw to Jessica Holton, 4612 Old Oak Drive, Little Rock, L163, Secluded Hills Phase IV, $311,400.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Tee Jay McKenzie, 206 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, L46 B2, Parkside At Wildwood, $310,500.

Donald Edward and Pamela Daniel Christian to Larry D. and Shelia K. Vaught, 1 Andover Drive, Apt. 9, Little Rock, Apt. 9, Sheraton Court HPR, $310,000.

Matthew and Kimberly Corbitt to Tara L. and Tabrina M. Bratton, 8 Marchwood Cove, Little Rock, L12 B1, Sienna Lake- Cooper Community, $310,000.

Shermurod D. Holikov and Dilnoza M. Qorchiyeva to Prakash Lalbhai and Hemlataben Prakash Patel, 6 Warblers Cove, Little Rock, L8 B20, Woodlands Edge, $310,000.

Owen M. and Melissa A. Gazette to George Seller, 7001 Kingwood Road, Little Rock, L261, Kingwood Place, $308,000.

Mark Schneider to David Burton and Rachel R. Mangan, 2201 Blackwood Road, Little Rock, L38, Queen Manor, $291,000.

Derek W. Raiford to Robert Belmont Mitchell, 4 Wellington Colony Drive, Little Rock, L1 B14, The Villages Of Wellington, $285,000.

Bank OZK/Bank Of The Ozarks to David L. and Antoinette King, 2901 Marble Cove, Sherwood, L1 B1, Stonehill Phase III, $280,000.

Dustin Campbell to Christopher Mazander, 511 Ash St., Little Rock, L2 B22, Pulaski Heights, $280,000.

Kent E. and Anverly Laster to Christina C. and Jeffrey D. Zimmerman, L64 B1, Sienna Lake- Cooper Community, $279,500.

Douglas Andrew and Hannah Marie Barton to Jessie Xu Jones, 105 Nantucket Loop, Maumelle, L16 B2, The Village Of New Bedford, $260,000.

Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc. to William Randall Stribling, 8 Carnahan Court, Maumelle, L4, Carnahan Village, $259,900.

Krystal and Thomas Bradford to Eyvonne Kirk, 4 Ozark Cove, Maumelle, L204, Edgewater Phase II, $255,000.

Michael Francis Fuller to Robert and Martha Rothman, L18, Carrollton, $255,000.

Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc. to Jennifer Foshee and June Cali, L10, Carnahan Village, $254,900.

Steven and Kristen McDaniel to Samatha Wicker, 6601 Pontiac Drive, North Little Rock, L4 B22, Indian Hills, $249,900.

Julianne S. Wiedower, Teresa S. Cowan and The Julian E. And Sybil A. Smith Family Revocable Trust to Josh and Shelby Briggs, 6623 Brentwood Road, Cammack Village, L35, Jefferson Heights- Cammack Village, $247,000.

Stan and Marietta Nowicki to Monika Fillers, L62 B3, Walton Heights, $230,000.

Garrett Logan Mazachek to Li Cai, 509 Feldspar Drive, Sherwood, L5 B12, Stonehill Phase V, $224,500.

Terry Green Jr., to Lisa Renee Barber and Kenneth Gilcreast, 59 Legends Drive, Little Rock, L943, Fairway Woods Phase IV- Otter Creek Community, $220,000.

Daniel and Sarah Martin to Joshua Charles Barron, 12701 Cherry Laurel Drive, Little Rock, L14 B11, Cherry Creek, $215,000.

John Scott Hudson and The Lily Upshaw Revocable Living Trust to David and Megan Bostwick, 211 N. Mississippi St., Little Rock, Pt. NW NW 1-1N-13W, $215,000.

Jack Burgan and The Burgan Joint Revocable Trust to Jonathan David Nigus, 117 Deauville Drive, Maumelle, L18, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $214,000.

Joseph D. Lenz and Ryka Properties, LLC to Quinn B. Dodds, 10 Emerald Drive, Maumelle, L208, North Pointe, $213,000.

Michael and Tina Talbert to Kevin Hughes Construction Co., Inc., L3 B96, Chenal Valley, $210,000.

Xtreme Construction, LLC to EES & JMS Properties, LLC, 2614 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, Ls7-9 B7, Ferndale, $210,000.

Brandon Thomas and Kelsey Friedel to Connor Dow Poteet, 8506 Leatrice Drive, Little Rock, L6, Leawood Mountain, $205,000.

Kenneth Joe and Ellen Marie McBride to Jeffrey George Pardikes and Jana McAuliffe, 2321 S. Ringo St., Little Rock, L6 B8, Wat Worthen, $205,000.

Geraldine McCarther to Zachary Leon and Michele L. Tidwell, 2002 Shumate Drive, Little Rock, L48, Marlowe Manor Phase I, $204,900.

Donald Junior and Sarah Frances Parks to Conaver E. and Deborah A. Riley, L4 B39, Lakewood, $200,000.

Patricia D. Kerr to Hunter J. Sadler, 2617 Peach Tree Drive, Little Rock, L25, Sandpiper Section A, $199,900.

Thomas W. Smith Jr., to Keith Wolter and Jill Mhyre, L129, Overlook Park, $199,500.

Connie M. and Richard J. Gallagher II., to Anthony and Tara Best, 805 N. Bryan St., Little Rock, Ls8-9 B19, Success, $199,000.

Lock & Load, LLC to EDW Holdings, LLC, L3, Lock & Load, $192,500.

Bison Capital 1 Corporation, LLC to Jonathan D. Teague and Sara Calhoun, 6613 Allwood Drive, North Little Rock, L21 B9, Green Hills, $189,900.

Andrew Marshall to Roberta F. and John A. Lierly Jr., 1301 Starfield Road, North Little Rock, L1R B76, Park Hill NLR Replat, $189,100.

Wade S. and Gina Radke and Key Equity Group, LLC to SFTS Investments, LLC, Pt. NW NW 4-2N-11W, $188,372.

Karen Stanton and Angela K. Clemons to Kristen Rhodes and Robert Maurice Berry II., 1721 Wewoka Drive, North Little Rock, L6 B37, Indian Hills, $185,000.

Matthew Brozak to Rion Angelo Luccketta, 2812 Charter Oak Drive, Little Rock, L410, Colony West Fifth, $180,000.

David S. Taylor to Jamie Lynn Taylor, 21521 Denny Road, Little Rock, Pt. SE SE 28-2N-14W, $180,000.

Gary Redd and Tonya Redd/Tanya Redd to John S. Elkins and The John S. Elkins Revocable Trust, 321 Cambridge Place Drive, Little Rock, Apt. 321, Cambridge Place HPR, $179,900.

Robert Andrew Weaver and Michael Lee Cleveland to Kari N. White, 13519 Wild Cherry Drive, Little Rock, L32 B6, Cedar Ridge, $175,000.

Liliana Vovarrubias and Rosa Garcia/Rosa Covarrubias to Katrina Christopher, 9824 Merlot Lane, North Little Rock, L25, The Villages Of Merlot Lane, $173,000.

Jon and Vera Zawislak to Michael Wayne and Emily Ann Griffin, 16 Breeds Hill Court, Little Rock, L546, Walnut Valley Third, $171,900.

William Joseph and Madison Giles to Darion Baker and Elias Dulany, 2107 Nichols Road, Little Rock, L11 B4, Hicks Interurban, $169,750.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Calton Davis, 11216 Tipton Road, Sherwood, L31 B1, Bear Paw Phase III, $168,000.

Schron A. Harris/Schron A. Mills to Ricky Dowd, 13808 Chesterfield Circle, North Little Rock, L3 B4, Stone Links, $168,000.

Christopher W. and Lindley F. Abrams to Ruth Canada-Painter, 3317 N. Poplar St., North Little Rock, L9 B37, Park Hill NLR, $165,000.

Rendi Harcus to MPV Leasing And Rental, LLC, 11 Smoking Oaks Drive, Maumelle, L64, Rolling Oaks Phase I, $165,000.

Tara C. Jeffries and The Estate Of David Joel Bush(dec'd) to Michael C. LaBron, 303/305 Dupree, Jacksonville, Ls19-20, West Jacksonville No.1, $161,000.

Cynthia Decker Davis, Cynthia G. Wyatt, Debra Ann Finney, Debra A. Moser and The Abney Family Revocable Trust to Patricia Applegate, L245A, Northlake Phase IV-B, $155,000.

Ronnie Joe Brewer, Brittany J. Brewer, Samuel Kenneth Joubert and Pat Joubert to Nicholas K. and Taylor Marie Searcy, 2415 E. Republican Road, Cabot, Pt. SE SW 28-4N-10W, $154,900.

Gwyn Watson to Amanda Rochelle Person, 12315 Faulkner Crossing Drive, North Little Rock, L181, Faulkner Crossing Phase 3, $154,900.

Lancet L. and Susan Lamb to Sheila R. Harper, 1300 Silver Creek Drive, Sherwood, L129, Silver Creek Phase III, $153,000.

Kasi M. Baldwin and Matt Ellis to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 104 Willow Grove Road, Sherwood, L3 B7, Willowood, $152,000.

Preston D. Hurt and Kayla S. Hurt/Kayla S. Vasquez to Samuel J. and Autumn Barber, 1407 Glenn Road, Jacksonville, L2 B2, Vancil Unrecorded, $151,000.

Catherine M. Disterdick to Harold and Sammye Madden, L2B B34, Indian Hills, $150,000.

Elizabeth Harris Livingston and The Mabel Martin Harris Webb Revocable Trust to William Roehrenbeck, L20-R, Leatrice Replat No.1- Sheraton Park Section B, $150,000.