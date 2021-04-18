Pulaski County notebook

Sherwood to offer kids swim lessons

The Sherwood Parks and Recreation Department will offer summer swim lessons to children this year, according to a Facebook post.

Children can enroll for classes held at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in June and July.

Classes are limited to 25 students age 2-14, the post said.

Eight lessons will cost $25, and registration will be available at 10 a.m. May 10, according to the post.

Those interested can call or go to the Bill Harmon Recreation Center at 51 Shelby Road the day registration begins.

Officers honored for storm efforts

Jacksonville City Council Member James Bolden on Thursday honored police employees who worked during the snowstorm this year with a plaque, according to a Police Department Facebook post.

The plaque recognizes the service of the Jacksonville Police Department during the storms in February, the post stated.

Bolden presented the plaque Thursday at Jacksonville City Hall.