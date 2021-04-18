State Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL

Former UA forward Hall transfers to UCA

Former University of Arkansas and DePaul forward Darious Hall has committed to the University of Central Arkansas men's basketball team, the program announced Saturday.

Hall led Mills to the Class 5A state title in 2017.

He appeared in 52 games in two seasons at DePaul, including 13 starts last season when he averaged 4.9 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game. He began his college career with the Razorbacks, playing in 35 games for UA in 2017-18 and scoring 5.1 ppg as a freshman.

"Darious is an outstanding, versatile player who will bring some very valued experience to our program," UCA Coach Anthony Boone said in a news release. "I am so excited that he wants to finish his career as a Bear."

The 6-8 forward led Mills to a 31-2 record in 2017 and powered the Comets to their second state championship. Hall scored 24 points and recorded 13 rebounds against Little Parkview in the title game en route to earning tournament MVP honors.

-- Eli Lederman

GOLF

LSU ousts Arkansas in match play

No. 1 seed LSU dispatched the University of Arkansas from the SEC Women's Golf Championships on Saturday morning with a 3-2 match play victory at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Ala.

The Tigers got ahead early in all but one match, and their golfers in the middle three positions never trailed while notching decisive wins.

Arkansas junior Brooke Matthews trailed by two holes twice in the lead match against Carla Tejedo Mulet before the junior from Rogers pulled away late in a 3 and 1 win.

The Razorbacks got another win in match five from sophomore Ela Anacona, who never trailed in defeating Kendal Griffin 1 up while shooting a 68.

In the second position, Latanna Stone took out Arkansas sophomore Kajal Mistry 3 and 2. LSU's Ingrid Lindblad defeated sophomore Julia Gregg 4 and 3 in the middle match, and LSU's Alden Wallace downed freshman Cory Lopez 6 and 4.

In the other morning matches, 7 seed Alabama took out 2 seed South Carolina 3-1-1; 3 seed Auburn downed 6 seed Vanderbilt 3-1-1; and 5 seed Mississippi State edged 4 seed Ole Miss 3-2, with the deciding matching going 19 holes.

-- Tom Murphy

TRACK AND FIELD

Arkansas earns 1-2 finish in Florida

The University of Arkansas women's track and field team got a 1-2 finish in the 400 meters from Paris Peoples (52.14 seconds) and Morgan Burks-Magee (52.16) on Saturday at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in Gainesville, Fla.

Lauren Martinez cleared 13 feet, 11 1/4 inches to win the pole vault for the Razorbacks. Jada Baylark took second in the 100 (11.19) and Tiana Wilson (11.28) fourth. Daszay Freeman was second in the 100 hurdles (12.96) and Shafiqua Maloney third in the 800 (2:02.54).

Arkansas took third in the 1,600 relay with Burks-Magee, Wilson, Peoples and Maloney running 3:28.30, and third in the 400 relay with Yoveinny Mota, Wilson, Jayla Hollis and Baylark running 44.62.

In the men's competition for Arkansas, James Milholen took second in the 400 (46.06); Nick Wilson third in the 400 hurdles (51.09); and Ruben Banks third in the hammer (216-4). Tre'Bien Gilbert took fourth in the 110r hurdles (13.62).

-- Bob Holt