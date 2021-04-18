Traffic stop leads to drug charges

Little Rock police arrested a man on drug charges during a traffic stop Saturday morning, according to an arrest report.

A driver was stopped at 2 a.m. at 4300 Arch St. after police said he failed to maintain his lane. While the vehicle was pulling to a stop, a passenger, identified as Anthony Armstrong, 27, threw something out the window, the report said.

Officers discovered that the discarded substance was methamphetamine and that Armstrong had marijuana in his lap, according to the report.

Armstrong was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail late Saturday, charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.