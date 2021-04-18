Wings seek to take flight in Dallas area

DALLAS -- I'm trying to ponder the damage the Dallas Mavericks might do if they ever owned the first two picks in the NBA Draft.

Don't even consider what it would be like if the Cowboys held the first two picks. The nonstop draft talk would make your head explode.

I do this because on Thursday night the Dallas Wings took the necessary steps toward making some sort of impact, some kind of dent in the Dallas-Fort Worth sports game. On Thursday, the Wings picked first, second and fifth in the first round. And then after the WNBA Draft, Wings President Greg Bibb raved about their second-round choice, Louisville's Dana Evans, the ACC's leading scorer whom he called "the steal of the draft."

Prior to that, the Wings attempted to end their losing ways by taking two 6-5 players at the outset of the draft -- Texas' Charli Collier and Finland's Awak Kuier, a 19-year-old who has been playing against European pros -- along with the University of Arkansas' Chelsea Dungee, who led the SEC in scoring.

"I really like the way our roster looks right now on paper," Bibb said, "but that's what it is right now. On paper."

The next step is winning games. The next step is more people caring about the Wings winning games. If you think that can't happen around here, maybe a refresher course is in order. The major team sports in this area didn't all hit the ground running, although the one that came the closest -- oddly enough -- was hockey.

The Stars brought a team from Minnesota that won a playoff series its first year and was one of the league's best teams by its fourth season, all while the Mavericks were playing out the '90s as the worst franchise in professional sports prior to the 1998 draft.

As for baseball, the excitement of the Rangers' arrival from Washington in 1972 was not overwhelming. I was part of the 20,105 that showed up for the home opener that season. I was part of the 5,517 that showed up the next day, too.

What really got me thinking about all this, though, was a Richardson-Jesuit boys basketball playoff game I attended at Loos Field House in March. The 55-year-old Addison facility contains plenty of seating for high school games, but it never had the look of a professional facility. And yet it was the final stop for the Dallas Chaparrals of the ABA before the team was moved to San Antonio in 1973. A team that became one of the great success stories of the NBA was a rather complete failure -- on the business side more than the basketball side -- in professional basketball's first try in Dallas.

Soccer, having found its niche with FC Dallas in Frisco, had too many incarnations for me to count going back to a Tornado game I attended at Ownby Stadium in the late '70s.

So now the Wings have endured five losing seasons and a 60-98 record since their move to Arlington from Tulsa. Two first-round playoff exits didn't generate a ton of excitement. Missing the playoffs was even worse. If you haven't paid attention, you can't be blamed.

But Bibb took to a complete overhaul of the team two years ago, which led to Dallas picking Arike Ogunbowale in the first round in 2019. The former Notre Dame star led the WNBA in scoring this past season. The Wings picked 2-5-7 in the first round in 2020 and 1-2-5 on Thursday night.

This team has players. New Coach Vickie Johnson has options. If a person was inclined to give something new a chance on their sporting horizon, the Wings seem like a heck of an option.

"The attendance [situation] is up in the air, the world is changing quickly, but I am pleased to say we will have fans at College Park Center for our first home game on May 22," Bibb said. "It's hard to pivot roster construct strategy. It's like turning a cruise ship. It's hard to do it quickly if you're going to do it the right way. I think we have done a good job of aggregating picks, we have flipped our roster and added a ton of talent."

As long as it's a cruise ship at sea and not a cargo ship in the Suez Canal, I want to see it. If you accept that competition is good within rosters, then there's nothing wrong with an extra option on the team sports scene.

The WNBA spent 2020 in the bubble. Time to take the wraps off the Dallas Wings and see what they have built.