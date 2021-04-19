4-H sets escapist summer at camp

The Arkansas 4-H Youth Development program is offering in-person day and overnight summer camps and registration is now open.

The camps are for youths 5 to 19. In-person camps are held at the C.A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center in Ferndale, about 18 miles west of downtown Little Rock.

The center comprises 228 wooded acres in the eastern Ouachita Mountains and includes air-conditioned and heated lodging, a lake for canoeing and fishing, a swimming pool and prepared meals with breakfast and a salad bar.

"We are excited to be able to offer camps this summer," said Creenna Bocksnick, camping coordinator for the Arkansas 4-H program. "This year's sessions may look different to past campers, but this is so that we are able to host camps and follow covid guidelines."

Day camp participants don't have to be 4-H members; overnight participants must be members. There is no cost to join 4-H. Contact a county extension office or find registration and other general information about 4-H at 4h.uaex.edu/youth/camps/.

June 7-July 30 -- Outdoor School Summer Day Camp

The Arkansas Outdoor School offers camps with weekly themes, as well as rock climbing, canoeing, archery and swimming.

July 8-10 -- State Camp I; July 11-13 -- State Camp II

State camp is a way to introduce children to overnight camp and is an opportunity for parents to join other 4-H families for three days of traditional activities such as swimming, canoeing and archery. The camp will be divided by age groups, with 5- to 8-year-olds needing a parent, guardian or relative.

July 22-24 -- Artisan camp; Ages 9-19

This is an opportunity for youngsters to develop skills that can be used in projects throughout life, as well as new hobbies and interests. Campers have learned how to decorate cookies, turn wooden pens on a lathe, create custom signs with a router, make soap, sew pillows and much more.

July 22-24 -- Cloverbud Artisan Camp; Ages 5-8

Parents can use this camp as way to introduce their youngsters to camp. Participants will go home with a finished work they can enter at their local fair or use as an inspiration to start their own business. Parent, relative or guardian must attend with the child.

For registration and camp details, visit 4h.uaex.edu/programs/4h-center/arkansas-outdoor-school/summer-day-camps.aspx. Follow the agency on Twitter at @AgInArk, @uaex_edu or @ArkAgResearch.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without discrimination.