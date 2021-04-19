Benton County marriage licenses

April 9

Wade Addison Courtney, 34, and Katherine Mary Kosartes, 32, both of Bella Vista

Bo Dean Kelley, 43, and Stephanie Necole Bradley, 38, both of Wagoner, Okla.

Patrick Kollin Morrison, 21, and Tricia Marie Severe, 24, both of Wichita, Kan.

Michael Ray Skimbo, 29, Claremore, Okla., and Malorie LuAnn Moreland, 29, Rogers

Kyle Alan Sutherland, 28, and Erin Katie Sparks, 28, both of Rogers

Dontay Marquise Taylor, 31, and Maria Denise Banda, 30, both of Bentonville

David Ray Walters, 57, and Teresa Diane Collins, 50, both of Watts, Okla.

April 12

Dennis Joseph Calderon, 25, and Blanca Estela Delgado, 24, both of Bella Vista

Lauren Ray Connors, 25, and Katrina Nicole Kaviak, 25, both of Rogers

Jasper Lee Cook, 53, and Alyssa Jeanne Manuel, 50, both of Garfield

Jordan Philip Hassan, 35, and Kristen Nicole Bond, 32, both of Lafayette, Ind.

Austin Lee Heard, 26, and Kaitlyn Marie Riba, 24, both of Scottsdale, Ariz.

Benjamin Robert Hendershot, 35, Belton, Mo., and Jessica Lee Chaffee, 30, Thornfield, Mo.

Jose Joel Herrera, 33, and Maria Oralia Rodriguez, 33, both of Lowell

Jonathan Thomas McCall, 30, and Kimmerly Lee Cosper, 25, both of Rogers

Neil McCutcheon, 34, Springdale, and Amanda Erin Hudspeth, 34, Bentonville

Micah Wayne Moore, 43, and Chantel Marie Ryan-Reding, 46, both of Bentonville

Trevor Grant Rose, 23, and Emily Deanne LaVelle, 23, both of Webb City, Mo.

Forrest Bennett Stokes, 34, and Jamie Marie Blackfox, 40, both of Salina, Okla.

Darian Ray Wallace, 20, and Emily Renee Strong-Clark, 21, both of Bella Vista

James Michael Monroe Walls, 42, Siloam Springs, and Meredith Diane Hammons, 38, Farmington

April 13

Bradley Michael Boone, 31, Springdale, and Nicole Dawn Parsons, 32, Garfield

Jose Samuel Ceja Rogel, 27, and Kaitlyn Michelle Best, 26, both of Rogers

Tyler Kendall Knapp, 28, and Ellen Grace Morris, 26, both of Rogers

Patrick Duane McKown, 65, and Bonnie Lynn Wettengel, 64, both of Bentonville

Blake Kyler White, 26, and Taylor MarAnn Rose Yandell, 25, both of Decatur

Troy Logan Wilmoth, 28, and Skyler Mckenzie Tobey, 25, both of Bentonville

April 14

Allen Don Day, 79, and Ruth Eleanor Boyer, 80, both of Rogers

Alexander Barrera Marroquin, 21, and Anna Grace Baccus, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Jerry Lee Pritchard, 46, and Ethel Melinda Friar, 45, both of Gravette

Jimmie Ross Rogers, 37, Spring, Texas, and Hannah Lynette Brown, 31, Seabrook, Texas

James Richard Strzelecki, 48, and Amanda Brooke Perkins, 31, both of Siloam Springs