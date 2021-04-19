Benton County marriage licenses

April 9
Wade Addison Courtney, 34, and Katherine Mary Kosartes, 32, both of Bella Vista
Bo Dean Kelley, 43, and Stephanie Necole Bradley, 38, both of Wagoner, Okla.
Patrick Kollin Morrison, 21, and Tricia Marie Severe, 24, both of Wichita, Kan.
Michael Ray Skimbo, 29, Claremore, Okla., and Malorie LuAnn Moreland, 29, Rogers
Kyle Alan Sutherland, 28, and Erin Katie Sparks, 28, both of Rogers
Dontay Marquise Taylor, 31, and Maria Denise Banda, 30, both of Bentonville
David Ray Walters, 57, and Teresa Diane Collins, 50, both of Watts, Okla.
April 12
Dennis Joseph Calderon, 25, and Blanca Estela Delgado, 24, both of Bella Vista
Lauren Ray Connors, 25, and Katrina Nicole Kaviak, 25, both of Rogers
Jasper Lee Cook, 53, and Alyssa Jeanne Manuel, 50, both of Garfield
Jordan Philip Hassan, 35, and Kristen Nicole Bond, 32, both of Lafayette, Ind.
Austin Lee Heard, 26, and Kaitlyn Marie Riba, 24, both of Scottsdale, Ariz.
Benjamin Robert Hendershot, 35, Belton, Mo., and Jessica Lee Chaffee, 30, Thornfield, Mo.
Jose Joel Herrera, 33, and Maria Oralia Rodriguez, 33, both of Lowell
Jonathan Thomas McCall, 30, and Kimmerly Lee Cosper, 25, both of Rogers
Neil McCutcheon, 34, Springdale, and Amanda Erin Hudspeth, 34, Bentonville
Micah Wayne Moore, 43, and Chantel Marie Ryan-Reding, 46, both of Bentonville
Trevor Grant Rose, 23, and Emily Deanne LaVelle, 23, both of Webb City, Mo.
Forrest Bennett Stokes, 34, and Jamie Marie Blackfox, 40, both of Salina, Okla.
Darian Ray Wallace, 20, and Emily Renee Strong-Clark, 21, both of Bella Vista
James Michael Monroe Walls, 42, Siloam Springs, and Meredith Diane Hammons, 38, Farmington
April 13
Bradley Michael Boone, 31, Springdale, and Nicole Dawn Parsons, 32, Garfield
Jose Samuel Ceja Rogel, 27, and Kaitlyn Michelle Best, 26, both of Rogers
Tyler Kendall Knapp, 28, and Ellen Grace Morris, 26, both of Rogers
Patrick Duane McKown, 65, and Bonnie Lynn Wettengel, 64, both of Bentonville
Blake Kyler White, 26, and Taylor MarAnn Rose Yandell, 25, both of Decatur
Troy Logan Wilmoth, 28, and Skyler Mckenzie Tobey, 25, both of Bentonville
April 14
Allen Don Day, 79, and Ruth Eleanor Boyer, 80, both of Rogers
Alexander Barrera Marroquin, 21, and Anna Grace Baccus, 21, both of Siloam Springs
Jerry Lee Pritchard, 46, and Ethel Melinda Friar, 45, both of Gravette
Jimmie Ross Rogers, 37, Spring, Texas, and Hannah Lynette Brown, 31, Seabrook, Texas
James Richard Strzelecki, 48, and Amanda Brooke Perkins, 31, both of Siloam Springs