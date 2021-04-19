Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

April 5

Encarnacion Market

1910 S. First St., Rogers

Critical violations: No soap at hand sink in front of three-compartment sink. No paper towels at hand sink near three-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired.

Encarnacion Meat Market Inc.

1910 S. First St., Rogers

Critical violations: Chicharrone con carne 124 degrees in hot hold unit and should be held at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: None

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

4204 S. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 10, Rogers

Critical violations: Sanitation bucket sitting in hand washing sink near left kitchen entrance.

Noncritical violations: Debris built up on handles and surface of door of walk-in refrigerator.

Romina's Bakery

1900 S. First St., Suite 3, Rogers

Critical violations: Box of egg flats were stored in preparation area with an ambient temp of 80 degrees and should have been at 45 degrees or less.

Noncritical violations: None

Siloam Hibachi & Sushi

935 W. Tulsa St., Suite B, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Gasket on the two-door upright refrigerator is repaired with duct tape. All equipment must be cleaned as needed. All food contact surfaces must be cleaned or sanitized. All areas in the facility must be cleaned as needed prior to opening.

April 6

Angus Grill & Catina

2001 S. Bellview Road, Suite 2, Rogers

Critical violations: Tomatoes at 45 degrees in prep table and should be kept at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Harps Bakery and Deli

1209 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Shelf in food service area for metal tray storage has an accumulation of dust. Drain to handwash sink in deli-bakery area (near fryers and ovens) is not draining properly.

Maysville Handi-Stop, Inc.

11827 Arkansas 43 North, Maysville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dust and dirt accumulation on top of the air conditioning unit above the stove.

Popeye's

3500 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Connecting hose and adapter for one of the soda lines is laying down on the floor in standing water. No sanitizer concentration in the final rinse at the three-compartment sink. Containers of rice in the walk-in cooler not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Pans and other food contact containers are visibly dirty and have been put away as clean. Walk-in door handle is visibly dirty with breading and possibly raw chicken. Standing water on the floor next to and under the ice machine. Standing water on the floor and around the drain by the drive-thru beverage station. Posted retail food permit has expired.

Shave The Planet

1115 N. Dixieland Road, Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee did not know if kiosk had test strips.

Supermercado La Villita

300 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Beans, lentils, noodles and spices/seasoning such as Jamaica (hibiscus leaves), ground shrimp, and Canella (cinnamon sticks) packaged in plastic bags by facility from bulk containers and available for customer self-service.

Noncritical violations: None

The Rail A Pizza Company

218 S. First St., Rogers

Critical violations: Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: None

The Turn At Big Sugar

1101 Sugar Creek Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Missing date marking on beef briskets and sausages in refrigerators. Water bottle designated for drinking was being used to store sanitizer.

Noncritical violations: Refrigerator missing thermometer.

Wendy's

3355 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Area around the fryers and the floor have an accumulation of grease and food debris. Floor and walls in the back preparation area, mop sink area and dish area are visibly dirty especially along the wall/floor junction. Water leak at the faucet at the food preparation sink.

April 7

Chicot Hibachi Express Benton

1401 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bags of rice stored on floor in kitchen.

April 8

Jim's Meat Market Inc.

2503 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 13, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Potato salad, chicken salad and other deli options are not labeled with an ingredient list.

Smoking Joe's Catering

218 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Paper towel dispenser jammed at hand sink. Soap in dispenser is dried up.

Noncritical violations: Black debris on refrigerator shelves.

Stu's Clean Cookin'

1201 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Back room floor is not sealed.

The Park House

201 W. University St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Food temperatures checked in the bottom of the prep table are not at 41 degrees or below. Not all items in the walk-in are date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard lining the drawers of the dessert cooler.

Victoria Mexican Restaurant

155 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Beans (50 degrees) and rice (45 degrees) cooling overnight. Did not reach critical control temperatures in time for proper cooling. Salsa in walk-in cooler dated 3/6. Manager stated that this was incorrectly dated. Employee prepping food did not have proper hair restraint.

Walmart Neighborhood Market Deli-Bakery

3510 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Opened ham in bulk meat container not date-marked.

Noncritical violations: Employee wearing wristwatch while handling food.

Ziggywurst

214 N. Wright St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Foods checked in the two-door cooler are holding at 42 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

April 9

Harps Deli-Bakery

715 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: Multiple employee drinks not approved for use in prep area. Employee did not wash hands prior to glove usage. Paper towels available at only deli handsink at time of inspection. Raw bacon being stored above ready-to-eat products in cake cooler nearest bread slicing station.

Noncritical violations: Employees lacking proper hair restraints. Cappuccino machine has accumulation of beverage powder on dispensing nozzle.

Harps Food Store

715 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in meat freezer.

Walnut Farm Montessori School

4208 Arkansas 72 East, Bentonville

Critical violations: Chlorine sanitizer in spray bottle was over 200 ppm.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 5 -- Bayou Boys Crawfish Shack & Cafe, 601 W. Hudson Road, Rogers; Central Park Morning Star Elementary, 1400 S.W. Liberty Ave., Bentonville; Magic Ice - Tropical Sno, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers; Mama Fu's Asian House, 700 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville; Sam's Olde Tyme Hamburgers, 223 E. Locust St., Rogers; The Swamp Kitchen, 10057 Arkansas 72 East, Bentonville; Uptown Kitchen and Taphouse, 4204 S. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 40, Rogers

April 6 -- De El Chefe, 3835 W. New Hope Road, Rogers; Harps Food Store, 1209 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Little Einstein Montessori, 1110 S.E. Evergreen St., Bentonville; McDonald's, 203 N. Curtis St., Pea Ridge; Parkside Public, 112 S. First St., Rogers

April 8 -- Dollar Tree, 198 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge; Los Nichis Mexican Tacos, 16065 Russell Yeates Road, Pea Ridge; Primrose School Of Rogers, 3724 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers; Shiloh Christian School Physical Campus, 5413 Pinnacle Point Drive, Rogers; The Kids Studio, 5516 W. Walsh Lane, Rogers; Walmart Neighborhood Market Food Store, 3510 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Wee Friends Discovery Center, 201 N.W. Second St., Bentonville

April 9 -- Arby's, 3929 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Arkansas Arts Academy Middle School, 2005 S. 12th St., Rogers; Birch Kirksey Middle School, 101 W. Price Lane Road, Rogers; Boondock's Grill-Mobile, 623 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Rogers Westside Elementary School, 2200 W. Oak St., Rogers; St. Vincent De Paul Elementary, 1315 W. Cypress St., Rogers; The Chef's Garage, 200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge