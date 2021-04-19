Sections
North Little Rock police: Car experienced mechanical issue, crashed into building

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 3:00 p.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

The vehicle that crashed into a North Little Rock business on Sunday evening had experienced a mechanical issue, police said.

Officers responded to 1500 N. Locust St. in reference to a vehicle that left Interstate 30 and struck a building, North Little Rock police said in a tweet Sunday.

When officers arrived, they tended to the driver, who was shaken up, but not hurt, police said.

The nature of the mechanical issue is not known at this time.

