Egyptian train derails; 11 people die

CAIRO -- A passenger train derailed Sunday north of Cairo, killing at least 11 people, Egyptian authorities said. It was the latest of several rail accidents to hit the country in recent years.

Four train wagons ran off the railway at the city of Banha, just outside Cairo, the railway authority said in a statement. Videos on social media showed wagons overturned and passengers escaping to safety along the railway.

The train was traveling to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura from the Egyptian capital, the statement said.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that besides the dead, at least 98 people were injured, with most of them suffering broken bones, cuts and bruises. At least 60 ambulances were sent to the scene and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals, the ministry added.

It was not immediately clear what caused the train to derail. Prosecutors said they were investigating the causes of the crash.

The state-run Ahram daily reported that authorities have detained at least 10 railway officials, including the train driver and his assistant, pending an investigation into the crash.

Sunday's train accident came three weeks after two passenger trains collided in the province of Sohag, killing at least 18 people and injuring 200 others, including children.

Pakistani party backers, police clash

LAHORE, Pakistan -- A crackdown by Pakistani security forces on protesting supporters of a banned Islamist party left at least three people dead and 20 others injured Sunday, a police official and a party spokesman said.

Lahore police spokesman Rana Arif said supporters of the hard-line Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan party attacked police with a petrol bomb and took custody of five police officers, including Deputy Superintendent Umar Farooq Baluch.

Police said 11 of the injured were police who needed to be hospitalized.

Shafiq Ameeni, spokesman for Tehreek-e-Labaik, posted a video clip on social media saying that police moved in on the party's supporters at the group's offices in Lahore about 8 a.m.

Ameeni said several of the group's supporters were killed and others wounded in the violence.

Pakistan's government banned Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan last week after supporters took to the streets to protest the arrest of their leader, cleric Saad Rizvi.

A video clip on social media apparently recorded at the Tehreek-e-Labaik's offices in Lahore shows images of what appeared to be dead and injured Tehreek-e-Labaik supporters. An injured police officer who identifies himself as Muhammad Umar Farooq says three people were killed and 10 to 15 were injured when police were attacked by enraged protesters.

Yemen violence leaves 70 people dead

SANAA, Yemen -- Fighting between forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels raged in the provinces of Marib and Taiz, killing at least 70 fighters on both sides, officials said Sunday.

The increase in violence came over the past 24 hours, and at least 85 others were wounded, military officials from the two sides said.

The Iranian-backed rebels in February renewed their offensive on the oil-rich province of Marib, an anti-Houthi stronghold held by the internationally recognized government. But they have not made substantial progress amid fierce resistance and heavy losses, mostly the result of airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition countering the advance.

The attack on Marib stirred up violence in other areas, including government-held Tazi province, which is besieged by the Houthis. Clashes also took place in the province of Hajjah and the port city of Hodeida.

The officials said at least 42 fighters were killed in Marib and 28 in Taiz. Most of the dead were rebel fighters, they said.

The military officials from both sides spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to the media.

The war in Yemen that began in 2014 has spawned the world's worst humanitarian crisis. It has killed some 130,000 people, according to a database project that tracks the violence.

South African wildfire hits university

JOHANNESBURG -- A wildfire raging on the slopes of Cape Town's Table Mountain spread to the University of Cape Town, burning the historic campus library and forcing the evacuation of students Sunday.

Orange flames lit up the windows of the library that houses considerable archives and book collections while firefighters sprayed jets of water to douse the blaze. At least two floors of Jagger Library burned, according to local news reports.

Just off-campus on the slopes of Table Mountain, wind spread the flames across dry brush, and part of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant caught fire, Cape Town media reported.

More than 100 firefighters and emergency personnel were deployed to the university campus and to Table Mountain National Park. Four helicopters were being used to drop water on threatened areas, officials said.

One firefighter was injured and being treated at a hospital, according to the Cape Town fire and rescue department.

People gather at the site where a passenger train derailed injuring at least 100 people, in Banha, Qalyubia province, Egypt, Sunday, April 18, 2021. At least eight train wagons ran off the railway, the provincial governor's office said in a statement. (AP Photo/Fadel Dawood)

