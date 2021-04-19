Former El Dorado officer arrested; charges include tampering with evidence

EL DORADO — A former police officer was arrested Monday on multiple charges, including tampering with evidence.

Aaron Trevor Smith, 32, was arrested for theft of property, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of public trust, according to the Union County sheriff’s office jail roster.

The El Dorado Police Department received an internal report about a patrol officer engaging in criminal activity, according to a news release from Police Chief Kenneth Hickman.

Smith was placed on administrative leaving pending a formal investigation but then submitted his letter of resignation during the course of the Arkansas State Police investigation, according to the Monday news release.

Police arrested Smith based on the information gathered by the state police.

“I am proud to add, without hesitation, how grateful I am that the alleged illegal activity was brought to light in short order,” Hickman stated in the news release. “This unfortunate event is not reflective of the honesty and integrity of the fine men and women in our department.”

Smith was being held at the Union County jail as of Monday afternoon.