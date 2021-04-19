Four-run first carries Razorbacks

The No. 10 University of Arkansas softball team used a four-run first inning on their way to finish a three-game sweep of No. 20 Georgia, winning 5-2 on Sunday at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Ga.

It was the Razorbacks' fifth SEC series sweep of the season.

Arkansas (36-5, 16-2) leads the SEC with six league games remaining.

Hannah McEwen went 3 for 4, including her fourth home run of the season, to lead the Razorbacks. Aly Manzo added two hits.

The Razorbacks took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Georgia starting pitcher Alley Cutting (6-4).

Braxton Burnside hit her 22nd home run of the season to give the Razorbacks a 1-0 lead. Hannah McEwen followed with a single and infielder Danielle Gibson walked, setting up Kayla Green's three-run home run to left field that extended the advantage to 4-0.

Georgia (27-11, 6-9) cut the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the first inning on Savana Sikes' leadoff home run.

McEwen hit a home run in the top of the third inning to make it 5-1 Arkansas. Sydney Kuma homered for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the third to trim the lead to 5-2.

Jenna Bloom (8-1) allowed 2 runs on 4 hits with 4 strikeouts and 2 walks in 4 innings for Arkansas. Autumn Storms relieved Bloom, tossing 2 1/3 innings of relief. Mary Haff earned her team-leading fifth save of the season.

Arkansas will play its final midweek game of the season against the University of Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bogle Park in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks defeated UCA 4-1 in the teams' first meeting March 9 in Conway.