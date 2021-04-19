Sign with racial slurs left outside Democratic HQ in Little Rock

A man placed a sign containing racial slurs and denouncing the Black Lives Matter movement in front of the state Democratic Party headquarters in Little Rock, the party chairman said.

Chairman Michael John Gray shared a picture of the sign on Twitter, stating it was placed in front of the building, which is across from the state Capitol, around lunchtime on Thursday.

“A man chose to put this hateful display up in the middle of the workday, in broad daylight. After placing it, he ran through our building’s parking lot and ran to his truck before speeding away,” Gray wrote.

The Democratic Party of Arkansas has filed a report with Capitol police and they are investigating along with the Little Rock Police Department, the post reads.