Teen arrested in Nebraska mall slaying

OMAHA, Neb. -- A teenage boy suspected in a shooting at a Nebraska mall that left one man dead and a woman injured was arrested Sunday on a murder warrant, police said.

Omaha Police said 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting Saturday at the Westroads Mall in Omaha. Brandon Woolridge-Jones, 18, was earlier arrested on a charge of being an accessory to the shooting.

The two young men were identified as brothers in a previous court filing their mother submitted in 2016 for a protection order.

Police spokesman officer Michael Pecha said investigators were not seeking any other suspects Sunday.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/419austin/]

Terrified shoppers fled for cover as shots rang out around midday near a J.C. Penney store at the mall.

Police said 21-year-old Trequez Swift was shot and died at an Omaha hospital. A woman, 22-year-old Ja'Keya Veland, was wounded in her leg, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities have not described the circumstances leading up to the shooting, but said it was an isolated incident and not a random attack.

Minneapolis gunfire injures 2 guardsmen

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two National Guardsmen suffered minor injuries early Sunday when they were fired upon as they provided neighborhood security in Minneapolis after the police killing of a 20-year-old Black man in a nearby suburb, authorities said.

The Minnesota Guard said the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV around 4:19 a.m. One was treated at a hospital for an injury for shattered glass, and the other Guard member's injuries were described as superficial.

The Minneapolis area was on heightened alert for a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial in George Floyd's death even before April 11 when a police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

The city's police chief said he believed officer Kim Potter mistakenly grabbed her handgun instead of her Taser. Both have since resigned, and Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter.

The shooting Sunday happened in north Minneapolis, about 5 miles from Brooklyn Center. The Guard members were on a patrol with Minneapolis police at the time.

The Brooklyn Center police station has been the site of protests every night since. Saturday's demonstration was more subdued than earlier in the week, when police used a riot line to clear the street several nights and used gas, flash-bang grenades and marking rounds on demonstrators, some of whom threw objects at police and tried to damage a fence.

Manhunt on after triple killing in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas --A manhunt was underway Sunday for a former sheriff's deputy wanted in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin, Texas.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/419floyd/]

Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said those who live near where the shooting happened late Sunday morning no longer had to shelter in place, but he said they should "remain vigilant." He said officials were transitioning the search for Stephen Broderick, 41, from that area to a "fugitive search." Earlier, nearby residents had been asked to shelter in place.

Chacon said Broderick is suspected in the killing of two Hispanic women and one Black man. He said Broderick knew the victims but didn't elaborate. Chacon also said a child was involved but that the child has been located and is safe.

He said that Broderick was a former deputy with the Travis County sheriff's office, which is based in Austin. Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said in a statement that Broderick had been arrested for sexual assault of a child last June and was released on $50,000 bond.

Worker dies at migrant-child shelter

A federal employee died this weekend at an emergency shelter set up to care for unaccompanied migrant children in Texas, according to a health department email obtained by The Washington Post.

Mary Brodie-Henderson, an IT specialist in the department of Health and Human Services, was working at a site in Houston that housed several hundred unaccompanied children. Brodie-Henderson collapsed on Friday evening and could not be revived at a nearby hospital, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra wrote in an email to staff.

"We are saddened by this terrible loss, and immensely grateful for Mary's contributions and every single person contributing to this effort serving unaccompanied children," Becerra wrote.

The Biden administration has spent weeks calling for federal volunteers to respond to the surge of unaccompanied children at the border.

Brodie-Henderson was normally assigned to Washington where she worked for the department's chief information officer, according to the HHS directory.

HHS on Saturday also abruptly moved to close the Houston shelter and transfer children to other facilities. It was not immediately clear if there was a connection between Brodie-Henderson's death on Friday and the decision to close the shelter.

HHS officials said there was no connection between the two events.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports