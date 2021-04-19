Chrissy Teigen returned to Twitter on Fri-d ay, 2 3 days after announcing that s h e wa s q u i tt i n g the platform for good. On March 24, the 35-year-old model and best-selling author told her nearly 14 million followers that she was done with the social networking service. “It’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something,” she wrote at the time. “God I have said f*d up s and killed myself over it as much as you killed me. But one thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity,” she continued in a series of tweets that were supposed to be her goodbye. On Friday morning, just over three weeks after her farewell, the self-described “de-motivational speaker” said she simply could not stay away and that she’s chosen “to take the bad with the good.” “[It] turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol,” she wrote. Responding to a follower who asked her how she was dealing with her self-imposed Twitter silence, Teigen said she got creative. “I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles,” she wrote. Her return to Twitter earned her more than 15,000 likes in the first hour. Writer and public health advocate Chelsea Clinton was one of the first famous faces to celebrate Teigen’s return. “Welcome back,” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji. “Yay you are back,” tweeted actress Rosanna Arquette. In October 2014, Teigen also said that she was quitting Twitter and “taking my talents to Instagram.” She returned to the platform a week later. “I’m bored. I missed you guys. Question time!” she tweeted.

People in Mississippi’s capital city are being told to expect downtown street closures and explosions fo r t h e filming of an action movie that stars Bruce Willis. A bank heist movie called “A Day to Die” has been filming in Jackson this month, with Willis shooting scenes in several places, including a street outside the Governor’s Mansion. Downtown Jackson Partners, a business group that works to keep the area safe and clean, said in a newsletter Friday that action scenes with special effects and explosions are scheduled to be filmed today and Tuesday near the mansion. Willis, 66, has starred in the “Die Hard” movies, “Pulp Fiction” and “The Sixth Sense.”