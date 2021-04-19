100 years ago

April 19, 1921

PINE BLUFF -- A man, suspected of being one of the three who robbed the Bank of Wabbaseka at Wabbaseka, this county, about 15 miles northeast of Pine Bluff, at 2:30 this afternoon was arrested by a small posse from Altheimer and Wabbaseka near Gethsemane early tonight. The man, who gave the name of John Smith, first said that his home was at Coy, a small town in Lonoke county, and later he said he lived at Sweet Home, four miles south of Little Rock.

50 years ago

April 19, 1971

• The Arkansas Ecology Center, with the help and co-operation of a Little Rock food store, is practicing the art of gentle persuasion on shoppers who might not be aware of the problems of pollution. For three weeks, the Ecology Center has had an exhibit at Terry's Fine Foods, Inc., at 5018 Kavanuagh Boulevard, displaying such products as biodegradable detergents, waxed-paper garbage bags and returnable glass soda pop bottles. Throughout the store, the Center has placed pink tags on display shelves, reminding shoppers that nonpolluting products are available for just about any purpose.

25 years ago

April 19, 1996

• The Little Rock Racial and Cultural Diversity Commission decided Thursday to hold a public forum next month in the area east of Broadway. Commissioners thought holding a forum in the area where police and residents clashed Saturday night and Sunday morning would be a good idea, they said. "We need to confront the problem where the problem exists," Commissioner Jerome Muldrew said. The commission was planning 17 forums across the city before the disturbance happened. Several were scheduled in east Little Rock neighborhoods, but none around 20th and Cumberland streets.

10 years ago

April 19, 2011

• Diamond Bear Brewing Co. is moving across the Arkansas River to build a 20,000-square-foot brewery on North Little Rock's riverfront that will include a restaurant, a special-events room and a party deck, city and company officials announced Monday. The brewery will purchase about 3 acres of city property for $175,000, said Todd Larson, North Little Rock's Economic Development Corporation executive director. The site, along the River Trail bicycle and pedestrian path, is south of the Pike Avenue traffic circle where Pike meets Riverfront Drive and is west of Dickey-Stephens Park baseball stadium.