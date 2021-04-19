Quilt group meets in-person at church

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met April 14 in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church at Stuttgart with eight members and two guests.

April birthday greetings were extended to two members. The leader showed the members three pens that her brother-in-law made from one of the pecan trees in her yard and a plate with a quilt design given to her by a friend, according to a news release.

Everyone was glad to be back meeting at the church and were reminded to bring dry beans for the ICCM Food Bank.

Under new business, the leader suggested that members make colorful and cheerful pillow cases for the nursing home. The new Hope in the Delta Center will also be needing baby items when they open in July in Stuttgart.

One of the members mentioned that she took baby blankets to her local food bank and that they were much appreciated. She also asked for ideas from the members.

The members were reminded to go see the quilt exhibit that is part of the arts festival at the Arts Center of The Grand Prairie at Stuttgart. It will be up until April 30.

In quilt camp news, eight people have signed up and registration is still open. The Country Quilt Camp will be June 10-13 at the Crossheirs Retreat Center at Humphrey. Participants may call 673-1430 for more information or to register.

In Show and Share, a member displayed many baby comforters, quilts, bibs, and burp pads that she made for the new Hope in the Delta Center at Stuttgart.

Another member made a disappearing 9-patch quilt. One person brought an antique Dresden fan quilt top and asked for suggestions on quilting designs and finishing.

The leader had several baby quilt tops for the Hope Center while another member showed several different quilt blocks.

After the business session, everyone got busy on their projects. Two people put together the tote bags for the quilt camp in June. A member worked on piecing her quilt blocks while another crocheted on a baby blanket.

"During the boisterous lunch session, everyone enjoyed catching up on all the news. We sat around the table longer than usual, as we have all missed the camaraderie of being together. After sampling all the cookies, we got back to work," a spokesman said. "Sewing machines whirred, scissors snipped and the iron was hot as the different projects came together."

The next meeting will be May 12 at the church. Interested participants are invited to attend.