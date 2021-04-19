Razorbacks earn No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is the No. 6 overall seed in the 2020 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament.

The Razorbacks (11-3) will play a second-round game on either April 30 or May 1 against the winner of a first-round game between Memphis (8-3) and Utah Valley (12-4-4). All games are being played at sites throughout North Carolina during the tournament, which was delayed from the fall due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Arkansas is in the tournament for the fifth consecutive season and eighth time in nine seasons, and the No. 6 overall seed is the highest in program history.

The Razorbacks played the majority of their season in the fall and have played only three times since losing to Vanderbilt in the championship game of the SEC Tournament on Nov. 22. Arkansas split the SEC regular-season title with Texas A&M and held the tiebreaker due to a head-to-head victory.

Arkansas played only SEC teams and went 7-1 during the regular season. The Razorbacks also won two SEC Tournament games before losing to Vanderbilt in the title game.

The Commodores earned the SEC's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and are the No. 16 overall seed. Other SEC teams in this year's tournament are Texas A&M (No. 7 overall seed), South Carolina and Ole Miss.

Arkansas was initially scheduled to play a six-game spring schedule, but games against Kansas and Texas were canceled, and a second game against Arkansas State was changed to an exhibition. The Razorbacks defeated Missouri State and Arkansas State, and lost to Saint Louis in spring games that counted toward the record.

Saint Louis (15-1) is the 15th-seeded team in this year's tournament.