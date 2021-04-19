Republicans test waters with an eye on Trump

WASHINGTON -- Less than three months after former President Donald Trump left the White House, the race to succeed him atop the Republican Party is already beginning.

Trump's former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, has launched an aggressive schedule, visiting states that will play a pivotal role in the 2024 primaries, and he has signed a contract with Fox News Channel.

Mike Pence, Trump's former vice president, has started a political advocacy group, finalized a book deal and later this month will give his first speech since leaving office in South Carolina.

And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been courting donors, including in Trump's backyard, with a prominent speaking slot before the former president at a GOP fundraising retreat dinner this month at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort where Trump now lives.

Trump ended his presidency with such a firm grip on Republican voters that party leaders fretted he would freeze the field of potential 2024 candidates. Instead, many Republicans with national ambitions are openly laying the groundwork for campaigns. The moves reflect both the fervor in the party to reclaim the White House and the reality that mounting a modern presidential campaign is a yearslong endeavor.

Yet even out of office and without his Twitter megaphone, Trump remains deeply popular with the GOP base and is bolstered by an $85 million war chest that can be shared with endorsed candidates, spent on advertising and used to fund travel and pay for polling and consultants.

Trump is making plans to soon increase his visibility, with aides discussing options to hold rallies as soon as late spring or summer. Still, there is skepticism that Trump will run again.

In the meantime, other could-be-candidates are making moves, even as many of their aides insist their focus is squarely on next year's congressional elections.

Regardless of Trump's ultimate decision, his critics and acolytes alike say they see the future of the party as dependent on maintaining their appeal to Trump voters, while at the same time winning back the suburban voters who abandoned them last fall.

"I think everyone's trying to find that magic combination of 'Trump-plus,' of continuing to appeal to the new voters that President Trump brought to the Republican coalition while also bringing back some of the college-educated suburban folks that were repelled by his antics," said Michael Steel, a Republican strategist.

Information for this article was contributed by Meg Kinnard of The Associated Press.

FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the West Side Conservative Club in Urbandale, Iowa. Less than three months after former President Donald Trump left the White House, the race to succeed him is already beginning. Pompeo, has launched an aggressive schedule visiting states that will play a pivotal role in the 2024 Republican primaries and he has signed a contract with Fox News Channel. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks with reporters after a tour of the campus of South Carolina State University on Monday, April 12, 2021, in Orangeburg, S.C. Haley, often mentioned as a possible 2024 GOP presidential contender, said Monday that she would not seek her party's nomination if former President Donald Trump opts to run a second time. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Manatee County Emergency Management office in Palmetto, Fla. DeSantis has received a single-dose coronavirus vaccine. His office confirmed Wednesday, April 7, 2021 that the Republican governor got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only a single dose. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, file)