State reports 1-day dip to 45 new cases

Arkansas reported just 45 new cases of covid-19 on Sunday, breaking a five-day streak in which new cases outpaced recoveries.

Active cases fell by 50 from Saturday's three-week high, according to the latest update from the Arkansas Department of Health.

"Today's report shows lower new cases and a decrease in active cases," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said via social media. "We're hoping for a big week for vaccinations this week, and I hope you'll do your part to help."

The state is reporting 1,910 active cases. That's well below the all-time high of 27,822 active cases on Jan. 10, but still an increase from the 2021 low of 1,602 active cases reported on April 6.

Since the pandemic arrived in Arkansas in March 2020, the state has reported 333,452 cases of the coronavirus. Of those, 325,794 are considered recovered.

An additional 3,558 individuals became fully immunized Sunday, for a total of 622,577, according to Health Department numbers. That's nearly twice the number of people (315,336) fully immunized this time last month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was reporting 636,000 Arkansans fully immunized as of Saturday.

Another 339,950 Arkansans are partially immunized, according to Health Department numbers.

The department has linked another death to covid-19, increasing the official coronavirus death toll in Arkansas to 5,694 since March 2020.

On Sunday, 161 people were in the hospital, eight more than Saturday. The number of ventilators being used by Arkansas coronavirus patients rose by one on Sunday.

Pulaski County had the highest number of new cases reported Sunday with nine, followed by Craighead County with eight and Lonoke County with seven.

Another 3,510 covid-19 tests were given Sunday. So far this month, 57,535 PCR and Antigen tests have been administered -- only about 44% of the 132,014 tested this time last month.