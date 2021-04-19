State Sports Briefs

SOFTBALL

Central Arkansas falls to Houston Baptist

Autumn Sydlik hit two home runs for Houston Baptist in a 2-1 victory over the University of Central Arkansas on Sunday in Houston.

Sydlik's second home run in the bottom of the sixth held up as the winning run for the Huskies (16-12, 9-9 Southland Conference).

Kaylyn Shepherd doubled to score Tremere Harris to give the Bears (26-15, 14-5) a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning.

Sydlik hit a home run in the bottom of the inning to tie it at 1-1.

Shepherd and Harris led the Bears as they each went 2 for 3.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Sugar Bears sign two

The University of Central Arkansas announced the addition of two players Sunday.

Skylar Bailey, a guard/fo4ward averaged 10 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game for Houston County High School in Kathleen, Ga.

Leah Perry, a center, averaged 10.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, and posted nine double-doubles her senior season at Cairo High School in Cairo, Ga.

WOMEN'S GOLF

ASU 5th, UALR 9th at Sun Belt tournament

Arkansas State University shot a first-round 297 on the Arthur Hills Course at the LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Fla., to sit fifth place among 11 teams at the Sun Belt Conference Women's Golf Championships.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is in ninth place after a 16-over 304.

ASU's Grayson Gladden carded 2 birdies, 13 pars and 3 bogeys for a 1-over par 73 to rank tied for 12th individually. Olivia Schmidt and Elise Schultz are tied for 20th after opening-rounds of 2-over 74. Kayla Burke carded a 4-over par 76 to rank tied for 26th while Sydni Leung is tied for 54th at 13-over par.

UALR's Viktoria Kmacova shot a 1-over 73 (tied for 12th) to lead the Trojans, while Agatha Alesson and Malena Aisterslaatt are tied for 26th after each shot a 4-over 76.

Texas State leads the tournament, followed by Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and South Alabama.

The second round of the three-day tournament is set to begin this morning.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services