Super Quiz: "Young" Film and TV Titles

TV soap opera often abbreviated as "Y&R."
Gene Wilder played the title role in this 1974 comedy horror film.
Henry Fonda played the title role in this 1939 biographical film about a U.S. president.
A TV series about the adventures of archaeology professor Henry Walton Jones as a youth.
This TV series starred Jude Law as the head of the Roman Catholic Church.
A spin-off prequel to "The Big Bang Theory."
This 1988 film is a retelling of the adventures of Billy the Kid during the Lincoln County War.
Emily Blunt portrays a British monarch in this 2009 film.
This 1949 film is also known as "Mr. Joseph Young of Africa."
ANSWERS:
"The Young and the Restless"
"Young Frankenstein"
"Young Mr. Lincoln"
"The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles"
"The Young Pope"
"Young Sheldon"
"Young Guns"
"The Young Victoria"
"Mighty Joe Young"