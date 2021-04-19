Sections
Super Quiz: "Young" Film and TV Titles

Today at 1:48 a.m.

  1. TV soap opera often abbreviated as "Y&R."

  2. Gene Wilder played the title role in this 1974 comedy horror film.

  3. Henry Fonda played the title role in this 1939 biographical film about a U.S. president.

  4. A TV series about the adventures of archaeology professor Henry Walton Jones as a youth.

  5. This TV series starred Jude Law as the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

  6. A spin-off prequel to "The Big Bang Theory."

  7. This 1988 film is a retelling of the adventures of Billy the Kid during the Lincoln County War.

  8. Emily Blunt portrays a British monarch in this 2009 film.

  9. This 1949 film is also known as "Mr. Joseph Young of Africa."

ANSWERS:

  1. "The Young and the Restless"

  2. "Young Frankenstein"

  3. "Young Mr. Lincoln"

  4. "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles"

  5. "The Young Pope"

  6. "Young Sheldon"

  7. "Young Guns"

  8. "The Young Victoria"

  9. "Mighty Joe Young"

