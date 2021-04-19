Super Quiz: "Young" Film and TV Titles

TV soap opera often abbreviated as "Y&R."

Gene Wilder played the title role in this 1974 comedy horror film.

Henry Fonda played the title role in this 1939 biographical film about a U.S. president.

A TV series about the adventures of archaeology professor Henry Walton Jones as a youth.

This TV series starred Jude Law as the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

A spin-off prequel to "The Big Bang Theory."

This 1988 film is a retelling of the adventures of Billy the Kid during the Lincoln County War.

Emily Blunt portrays a British monarch in this 2009 film.