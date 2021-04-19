Three dead after Van Buren shooting

VAN BUREN -- Police are investigating a shooting that left three people dead in a duplex Sunday.

Van Buren police Sgt. Jonathan Wear said the department received a 911 call at 12:41 a.m. Sunday in reference to gunshots in the 2000 block of Williams Street. Officers discovered a deceased woman and child at the residence, as well as a man who had sustained a gunshot wound. The man also died after being transported to a hospital in Northwest Arkansas.

The Police Department is not actively searching for anyone in connection with this incident at this time, and there is no danger to the public, according to Wear.