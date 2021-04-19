Washington County marriage licenses

April 8
Jeffrey Todd Flaker, 53, and Emily Janette Kakar, 50, both of Fayetteville
Nicholas James Moore, 31, and Depeng Xu, 31, both of Fayetteville
April 9
Aaron Wade Alderson, 29, and Lydia Alex Newton, 30, both of Fayetteville
Hayden Reid Bradberry, 23, and Claire Elizabeth Gist, 23, both of Fayetteville
Allen McKee Burnside, 60, and Guia Terrado Burnside, 48, both of Springdale
Geronimo Lee Cohen, 57, and Suzan Gail Lindle, 56, both of Hartshorne, Okla.
Osiris Orion Ganci, 23, and Faith Chang Yu Rong Wages, 21, both of Fayetteville
Russell George Garrison, 38, and Cassandra Elizabeth Workman, 28, both of Fayetteville
Nathan John Hasson, 45, and Sheila Necole Kealy, 50, both of Springdale
Luis Humberto Hernandez Palencia, 27, and Alysia Dana White, 20, both of Rogers
Adrian Leonardo, 27, and Maria Guadalupe Martinez Ortiz, 22, both of Springdale
Timothy Edward McLaughlin, 50, and Mary Jean Kagney West, 38, both of Prairie Grove
Laquan Jamal Morman, 32, and Rashanna Corien Watkins, 36, both of Fayetteville
Mitchel McKenzie Norton, 31, and Lauren Michelle Hart, 27, both of Pea Ridge
Jonathan David Powers, 34, and Melanie Marie Boushee, 35, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Spencer Elden Smith, 41, and Tiffany Carol Serio, 27, both of Springdale
Brandon Edward Stewart, 37, and Maranda Danielle Fashik, 29, both of Guthrie, Okla.
William Kenneth Sumerwell II, 51, and Sueena Anne Brasfield, 58, both of Springdale
Preston Taylor Thibodaux, 29, and Andrea Lee Lopez, 25, both of Fayetteville
Clayton Alan Trice, 27, and Breanne Nicole Jackson, 28, both of Springdale
April 12
Dexter Angguiyao Basacoy, 24, and Angelah Marie Bartok, 22, both of Fort Smith
Adam Wayne Bowlin, 25, Springdale, and Ansley Paige Riley, 22, Star City
Bradley Jake Foster, 30, and Vicky Lynn Williams, 30, both of Fayetteville
D. H. Hallers, 36, and Carol Rechim, 44, both of Springdale
Hugo Leonel Lopez Ramirez, 38, and Sonia Elizabeth Wilhite, 42, both of Siloam Springs
Erick Alexis Martinez-Ardino, 27, and Cindy Rodriguez-Burciaga, 22, both of Fayetteville
Johnny Lee Sanders, 31, and Amanda Leigh Powell, 33, both of Fayetteville
Kendrick Eugene Stephen, 26, and Leah Nicole Nelson, 23, both of Prairie Grove
Darius LaDre Wallace-Jackson, 29, and Kaitlyn Marie Turner, 21, both of Fayetteville
Tarteus Andrik Winson, 32, and Jenny Tokeak Winson, 33, both of Springdale
April 13
Nicklaus Lloyd Amburgey, 32, and Whitney Nicole Spearman, 27, both of Fayetteville
Tommy Eugene Canada, 36, and Sarah Elizabeth Berckes, 39, both of Rogers
Garren Levi Dold, 20, and Jasmine Rain Steed, 18, both of Springdale
Justin Ryan Hall, 18, and Jennie Marie Ralston, 18, both of Mountainburg
Michael Harley Skaggs, 41, and Jennifer Lynn Cox, 40, both of Fayetteville
Cobie Nehemiah Turley, 28, and Leah Miranda Faulkner, 29, both of Mountainburg
April 14
Dakota James Benton, 24, and Kalli Michelle Koonz, 23, both of Fayetteville
Aljen Junior Boktok, 30, and Milta Kelen, 27, both of Springdale
Michael Shaun Brock, 54, and Seann Marie Tourtillotte, 48, both of Bentonville
Cory Wayne Gehrke, 28, and Megan Leigh Cordell, 26, both of Fayetteville
Joshua Lynn Malcolm, 42, and Andrea Meredith Dunlap, 41, both of Springdale
Stephen Ellis McClelland, 61, and Dyanna Renee Hale, 53, both of Prairie Grove
Caleb Cloy Wakefield, 39, and Jana Leigh, 40, both of Springdale