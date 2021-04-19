Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

April 5

Blue Pacific Mart

523 Holcomb St., Springdale

Critical violations: Raw chicken at 44 degrees in refrigerator and should be at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Packaged frozen chicken and frozen dessert for customer self-service do not have labels. Chicken is cooking on grill outside. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Childers-Knapp Elementary

2634 Oriole St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing ring and bracelet.

El Esquimal

400 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Toilets lacks a trash can with a lid.

El Vasito Loko

503 Holcomb St., Suite H, Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee is touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands. Plastic container with raw eggs is stored above an open container with whole tomatoes. Watermelon at 66 degrees, cantaloupe at 51 degrees and should be at 41 degrees or below. Ceviche de camarones/shrimp ceviche was prepared 03/30. It does not have a date-mark.

Noncritical violations: Food employee has fingernail polish and she touched ready-to-eat food. Food employees are not wearing hair protection. Cardboard with foam hot cups and plastic cups in a plastic bag are stored in contact with the floor. Ice cream scoop is in standing water at temperature 99 degrees.

John Tyson Elementary

1967 Chapman Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Chicken breast sandwiches being held in hot holding at 125 degrees. Should be at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: None

Loafin Joe's

201 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Potato soup at 96 degrees in a hot hold pot and should be held at 135 degrees or above. No trash can with a lid in the women's bathroom.

McDonald's

1200 W. Wilson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Back handwashing sink in food preparation area has a grill brush and cleaning towel in the basin.

Noncritical violations: One food employee manager is wearing a wristwatch. Posted retail food permit has expired.

Sonic

186 N. Cato Springs Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: One of the two handwashing sinks has two stainless steel collars (for pouring shakes into drink cups) stored in the basin.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a wristwatch.

Walmart Super Center Deli-Bakery

2875 Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No heat test strips or dish temp plate to measure the utensil surface temperature in the bakery.

Walmart Super Center Food Store

2875 Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No handwashing signage in the women's restroom. No paper towels at the handwashing sink in the meat walk-in cooler.

Westside Burger and Grill

2019 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Lid of ice cream machine was not covering the ice cream product.

April 6

Insomnia Cookies

609 W. Dickson St., Suite 202, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit has expired.

La Esquina Favorita

707 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Monitor Elementary School

3955 E. Monitor Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Raw eggs are stored above container with ready-to-eat food (ranch dressing, mayonnaise).

Noncritical violations: Surfaces of fan (used to dry utensils) and internal surfaces in ice machine are not clean.

Spoon Korean Restaurant

603 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Ants observed near soiled cloth receptacle in warewashing area.

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in corn dog preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted. One food employee lacks a hair restraint. Posted retail food permit has expired.

Three Dogs Catering

301 Holcomb St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

April 7

Blessings Golf Clubhouse Restaurant

5826 Clear Creek Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Milk and onion in walk-in cooler were at 45 degrees. Retail food permit has expired.

Casey's General Store

2720 Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Several packages of ham that exceeded the manufacturer's expiration date of April 2. In addition, meat in packages of bologna was discolored.

Noncritical violations: Employee with a watch and bracelets preparing food.

China Express

503 Holcomb St., Suite G, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Prep table lacks a thermometer. Two light bulbs in ventilation system lack protection.

La Original Los Cuatros

224 Caudle Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Handwashing sink is full of utensils. Packaged food (duros/pasta de harina) do not have a label. Plumbing/faucet in hand-washing machine is not working properly.

Noncritical violations: Interior of prep table is not clean.

Lakeside Junior High School

3050 Hylton Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Black bucket with chemical sanitizer/quaternary ammonia does not have a label (pizza area).

Noncritical violations: Interior surface of ice machine is not clean.

Springdale Head Start

800 Airport Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Concentration of chemical sanitizer /chlorine initially was 10 ppm. Employee needs to pump the machine several times before the concentration is between 50-100 ppm. Bag of Epson salt/magnesium sulfate is stored next to flour and oil.

Noncritical violations: Can opener is not clean. Current retail food permit is not posted.

U of A Brough Dining Hall

1021 Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Tots temping at 105 degrees. Temperature control sheet in binder, but no time stamp recorded.

April 8

Dairy Queen

2091 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee manager is wearing a wristwatch while preparing food. One container for wiping cloths in ice cream preparation area is stored on the floor.

El Mazatleco Bar And Mexican Grill

4111 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Several containers with ready-to-eat food in refrigerator, prep table or walk-in cooler are uncovered. Rice, salsa, chicken do not have a date-mark.

Noncritical violations: At time of the inspection, they have only one tag of oysters. Tag of oysters does not have date, all the oysters were sold. Frozen shrimp and octopus are thawing at room temperature. Prep table and equipment has dried residue.

Gusano's Pizza

1267 Steamboat Drive, Suite 22, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Raw shell eggs storage above ready-to eat foods such as cheese and creamers. No labels on several spray bottles of sanitizer. Packages of cheese stored in the pizza prep refrigerator were stored in standing water in the bottom of the refrigerator. Bags of lettuce stored in a crate on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Box of crackers stored on the floor in the storage area. No test strips. Water is dripping from the ceiling in the kitchen. Missing ceiling tile in the pan storage area.

Kum & Go

500 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Container with raw eggs are stored above can of energy drink.

Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks hair and beard restraint. Surfaces of shelves in walk-in-cooler are not clean. Retail food permit is not posted.

Shave The Planet

3078 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Three-inch round hole cut in the wall where an extension cord is running through lacks covering. Ants observed inside front and back food preparation areas.

Noncritical violations: Mechanical ice shaver has a 2-inch open crack on both front sides. Retail food permit is not posted.

April 9

Adams Food Group

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite K03, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No paper towels in handwashing sink; napkins are used. Test strips are not available.

Easy Does It

111 Graham St., Springdale

Critical violations: Handwashing sink is not working; it does not have a running water (cold and hot). Pasta with meat was prepared in facility that does not have a valid food permit (kitchen in museum train station in Springdale). At time of the inspection, three-compartment sinks cannot be used, because a table with single use container is on the top.

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Fast Trax 10

248 W. Bowen Blvd., Goshen

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Front door is propped open. Open sacks of flour and pancake mix are not closed. Food employee finger ring is not a plain band. Foam drink cup is stored in bulk sugar container for tea urn. Outside garbage dumpster lid and grease dumpster lid are open.

Holy Cow Burgers

372 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwashing sink has bowls stored in the basin and boxes of buns blocking handsink. Food employee donning disposable gloves handled raw hamburger beef patties and bacon, then proceeded to handle cooked bacon and hamburger buns without handwashing and glove change.

Noncritical violations: The person in charge shall ensure that employees are trained in food safety as it relates to their assigned duties and that employees are complying with regulations through daily oversight and routine monitoring.

Ihop

3153 Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No permit posted due to mailing issue.

Shogun

4096 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw eggs over prep-cooked noodles in the grill preparation refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sinks in sushi preparation area and bar area lack employee handwashing notices posted. Concentration of chemical sanitizer is too low. Wet wiping cloths are stored on food preparation surfaces between use. Sushi area, knives are stored in standing water at temperature 74 degrees. Some ceiling tiles in food preparation area lack cleaning.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 5 -- Greenland Baseball Concession, 366 W. Tanner Drive, Fayetteville; Living Faith Preschool, 1351 S. Morningside Drive, Fayetteville; Loafin Joe's-Sub Station Inc., 201 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville; Parson Hills Elementary, 2326 Cardinal St., Springdale; Sonic, 1801 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville; The Hill School, 88 W. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

April 6 -- Asbell Elementary, 1500 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville; Auntie Anne's Pretzel, 466 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Dollar Tree, 5320 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 194, Springdale; Earlybird Catering, 77 W. Colt Square Drive, Suite 3, Fayetteville

April 7 -- 7 Brew Coffee, 2960 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Einstein Bagels U Of A, 191 N. Harmon Ave., Fayetteville; Oak Avenue Head Start, 500 W. Oak Ave., Springdale; U Of A Champions Hall, 811 W. Dickson St., Room 323, Fayetteville; U of A Einstein Bros. kiosk, 800 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; U of A Peabody Perks, 736 Maple St., Fayetteville; U of A Slim Chickens, 1021 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; U of A Starbucks, 1021 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; U of A Wild Greens Founders, 1021 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

April 8 -- 16 General Store, 13528 Arkansas 16 West, Fayetteville; Arkansas Department of Correction, 600 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Fayetteville Creative School, 57 Colt Square Drive, Fayetteville; Fayetteville High School Football Concessions, 994 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; FPS Child Nutrition Food Trail, 1000 W. Building Blvd., Fayetteville; Oak Grove Montessori School, 5247 Har Ber Ave., Springdale; Westwood School, 1800 McRay Ave., Springdale

April 9 -- Comfort Inn & Suites, 1234 Steamboat Drive, Fayetteville; Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steak Burgers, 1049 N. Salem Road, Suite 4, Fayetteville; Hardee's, 401 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Hill Club Red-Freshens, 1261 W. Cleveland St., Fayetteville; Home 2 Suites, 1519 S. 48th St., Springdale; Little Blessings, 217 S. West End St., Springdale; Pancho's Mexican Restaurant, 177 E. Bowen Blvd., Goshen; Pomfret Dining Hall, 31 Stadium Drive, Fayetteville; Simple & Sweet Holdings, 8 N. Double Springs Road, Farmington; Starlight Skatium, 612 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; U of A Athletics, 1229 W. Meadow Ave., Fayetteville