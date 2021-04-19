Weather forces time change for Arkansas-Grambling State

FAYETTEVILLE — The start time for Arkansas' baseball game against Grambling State on Tuesday has been moved ahead due to a freezing temperature in the forecast.

The No. 1 Razorbacks and Tigers are scheduled to throw a first pitch at 5 p.m., which is 90 minutes earlier than originally planned. The game will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 60% chance of rain Tuesday in Fayetteville with a high of 52 degrees and a low of 28 degrees.

Arkansas (30-6) and Grambling State (11-19) are scheduled to play once this week at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks will travel Wednesday for a three-game series at No. 11 South Carolina that is scheduled to begin Thursday.