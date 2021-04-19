GOLF

Stricker takes Chubb Classic

Steve Stricker figured someone could come out of the pack with a low score and win the Chubb Classic on Sunday, and it turned out to be him. Stricker closed with a 5-under 67, taking control with a wedge into 3 feet for birdie on the 16th hole. That carried him to a one-shot victory in Naples, where the 54-year-old from Wisconsin makes his winter home. The U.S. Ryder Cup captain won for the sixth time on the PGA Tour Champions, his first title since the U.S. Senior Open in the summer of 2019. Robert Karlsson of Sweden, who shared the 36-hole lead with Fred Couples, and Monday qualifier Alex Cejka of Germany each made birdie on the final hole to tie for second. Glen Day (Little Rock) finished in a tie for ninth. Day shot a 69 on Sunday and finish at 10-under 206 for the tournament. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 71 on Sunday and finished with a three-day total of 216.

Uihlein holds on in Vegas

Peter Uihlein shot a 3-under 69 on Sunday to win the Korn Ferry Tour’s MGM Resort Championship at Paiute Golf Resort in Las Vegas. Uihlein finished at 272 and four shots in front of David Lipsky and Jamie Lovemark, who each finished with a 276. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore finished fourth, shooting a 1-under 71 on Sunday and a 278 for the tournament.

Catlin wins in a playoff

John Catlin beat Maximilian Kieffer at the fifth playoff hole on Sunday to win the Austrian Open in Atzenbrugg, Austria, for his third European Tour title. The American easily wrapped up the victory after three shots from Kieffer landed in the water. The German earlier had a promising chance for his first tour victory, but narrowly missed a birdie putt at the first playoff hole. “It’s kind of relief. Kind of thought that playoff was never going to end and that we kept going back and forth,” Catlin, who finished on 14-under 274, told Austrian TV. It was Catlin’s third win in 45 appearances, and the 246th win by an American golfer on the European Tour. Catlin has 10 wins worldwide, including four on the Asian Tour.

BASEBALL

Strasburg heads to IL

The Washington Nationals placed right-handed pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of right shoulder inflammation. The 2019 World Series MVP was set to start against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was replaced by right-hander Paolo Espino after the Nationals selected his contract. It was the fourth career start for Espino, 34. The move was retroactive to April

Strasburg, 32, is 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA in two starts this season.

Yankees’ Bruce retires

Jay Bruce, a three-time All-Star outfielder, announced his retirement Sunday, just 15 days past his 34th birthday. “Just the consistent underperformance for me,” Bruce said before the game against Tampa Bay. “Felt like I wasn’t able to do it at a level that was acceptable for myself.” Bruce informed Yankees Manager Aaron Boone of his decision during a 20-minute meeting in the manager’s office on Friday, then made a public announcement before Sunday’s game. He hit .118 with 1 home run and 3 RBI in 39 plate appearances this year. Bruce had a .244 average with 319 home runs and 951 RBI in 14 major league seasons with Cincinnati (2008-16), the New York Mets (2016-18), Cleveland (2017), Seattle (2019), Philadelphia (2019-20) and the Yankees.

TENNIS

Tsitsipas rolls in Monaco

Stefanos Tsitsipas won the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco without dropping a set, beating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday for his first title this year and sixth overall. Fourth-seeded Tsitsipas was in dominant form as he edged 4-3 ahead of the sixth-seeded Russian in their career meetings, having also beaten him on clay last year in the French Open quarterfinals. Tsitsipas also clinched his first Masters title. The 22-year-old Greek won his last title in February last year at the Open 13 indoor tournament in Marseille — just weeks before France went into lockdown for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

MOTOR SPORTS

Verstappen wins in Italy

Max Verstappen eased to victory in an incident-packed Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy, on Sunday as he comfortably beat Lewis Hamilton, who almost crashed out after a rare error from the world champion. Hamilton hit a wall in a race that was also temporarily suspended following a separate incident involving his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. The 23-year-old Verstappen led for the majority of the race on the wet Imola track and the Red Bull driver beat Hamilton by 22 seconds for the 11th win of his career. Verstappen almost threw victory away as he nearly lost control of his car during the restart after the red flag but recovered and gradually pulled away from the field out front. Hamilton, who won the season-opening Bahrain GP last month, showed all his skills to make his way back up the field after falling as far back as ninth following the incident just before the halfway point of the race. The 36-year-old Hamilton is still ahead of Verstappen in the standings after he picked up a bonus point for the fastest lap in Imola. Bottas had the fastest lap in Bahrain. Lando Norris was third, 23.7 behind Verstappen.

Miami added to F1 mix

There will be two Formula One races in the United States next year with the new Miami Grand Prix added to the calendar from 2022. Next year’s race will be the first in a 10-year deal and is in addition to the existing grand prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. The exact date of the race has yet to be confirmed but F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said it would be in the “second quarter of next year.” It will be the first-ever F1 race in Miami and the first in Florida since 1959. It will take place at a new circuit in the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

BASKETBALL

Spurs fined for resting players

The NBA fined the San Antonio Spurs $25,000 on Sunday for violating the league’s player resting policy — in a game the Spurs won by 26 points. The Spurs sat DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills and Jakob Poeltl to give them rest on Saturday night in Phoenix. It didn’t matter, as six Spurs players scored 10 or more points in a 111-85 rout of the Suns. According to the league’s resting policy, teams should not rest multiple healthy players for the same game. When they do rest healthy players, it is supposed to be in home games. Under Gregg Popovich, the Spurs have long rested players even when they are healthy, one of the reasons the league first implemented a resting policy in 2017. Teams can be fined $100,000 for violating it.