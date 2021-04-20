Arkansas-Grambling State game canceled

FAYETTEVILLE — The cold snap headed to Northwest Arkansas will keep the No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks off the baseball diamond Tuesday.

University of Arkansas officials canceled today’s non-conference game against Grambling State, which was scheduled for 5 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium.

A cold rain is expected in the early afternoon, with temperatures dropping precipitously throughout the day in advance of overnight lows projected to be in the mid-20s.

The game between the Razorbacks (30-6, 11-4 SEC) and the Tigers (11-19, 8-4 SWAC) had originally been scheduled for 6:30 p.m., then moved up in anticipation of the plunging temperatures. The canceled game will not be made up.

The Razorbacks will get back into action on Thursday at No. 11 South Carolina (24-10, 10-5 SEC) at 6 p.m. in the first game of a three-game series.