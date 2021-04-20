Benton County murder trial rescheduled because of covid-19

BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale man's murder trial has been postponed for the second time because of covid-19.

Zachary Harlan, 36, is charged with capital murder, aggravated residential burglary and theft of property. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His jury trial was scheduled to begin Wednesday. The Arkansas Supreme Court has put a hold on jury trials until May 1, so Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green reset the trial to begin Feb. 14.

Harlan's jury trial first was scheduled to begin Oct. 23 but was postponed after his attorneys were exposed to covid-19 and had to quarantine for 14 days.

Harlan is accused of killing Steven March in May 2018. Springdale police officers found March's body May 14, 2018, at his Moulton Lane home. Harlan is being held without bond in the Benton County Jail.

Prosecutors waived the death penalty, which means Harlan will be sentenced to life imprisonment without the death penalty if he's convicted of the capital murder charge.