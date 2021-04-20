Catch contributes to lake’s future

Anglers competing at Beaver Lake in March at the L.O. Van Zant Memorial Crappie Tournament did more than show off their angling skills. They also contributed to the future of fishing at the lake.

Thanks to a partnership between tournament directors and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, 130 crappie were collected at the tournament and placed into the lake’s nursery pond to lay their eggs and produce hundreds of thousands of crappie finger-lings that will be released into Beaver Lake later in the year.

Jon Stein, regional fisheries supervisor for the commission, said nursery ponds can offer increased production for a specific species with little competition or outside influences.

“The pond also is fertilized to produce a lot of food for the growing crappie, so they will hopefully get a jump start compared to if they were growing in the lake,” Stein said. “This can add to their survival once released in late September when the water cools.”

Stein said black crappie and white crappie were stocked in the 20-acre nursery and will spawn independently with very little hybridization.

“Both species coexist in the lake, so there’s no concern of issues in the nursery pond.”

The Beaver Lake nursery pond has been used since the mid-1980s, Stein said, to boost the reproduction of many species of fish. It’s located one-half mile north of Horseshoe Bend park on the east side of the lake.

Stein said when this year’s crop of fish is ready to be released into the lake, he hopes to have anywhere from 250,000 to 500,000 fingerlings swimming in its waters. They will be held until the water cools to reduce the stress of stocking, but biologists must balance timing with the size of the fingerlings.

As they mature, the larger fingerlings will prey upon some of the smaller ones, reducing the overall numbers, but increasing the size of the fish stocked. Along with these newly produced fingerlings, all of the surviving adult fish will also be released into the lake.

Working with anglers to help collect brood stock is not new for state fisheries biologists. Largemouth bass caught during tournaments coordinated by the Arkansas Bass Association were used for years as brood stock to place in nursery ponds at nursery ponds in the state.

“We’ve stocked largemouth through the Beaver Lake nursery pond using tournament catches as well,” Stein said. “Gathering 400 largemouths from tournament anglers only takes a tournament or two and lets the anglers be a part of the process.”