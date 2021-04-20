Church to open food pantry Saturday

Raven's Nest Food Pantry at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will be open Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away.

Food will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participants must have picture identification.

The program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and an equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

Online event to air senator's remarks

Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. will host Linking with Local Legislators at 7 p.m. April 29 by Zoom. The guest speaker will be state Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, of District 25.

The event will provide information on the current legislative session and allow participants to ask questions, according to a news release.

The event is sponsored by the National Trends and Services (NTS) Facet of The Links. Questions may be emailed in advance to PineBluffAR LinksInc@gmail.com or asked in the chat box if time permits.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89552921262?pwd=VktER21oNjE3dnNnUHdqdmRGRitlZz09 and use meeting ID: 895 5292 1262 and passcode: 792155.

Spots open for TOPPS summer camp

TOPPS Inc. will host the Break Out youth summer camp from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 7 through Aug 6. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be enforced. Slots will be limited, according to a news release.

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities With Service) will conduct reading, math and creative writing sessions during the morning sessions.

Campers will engage in enrichment activities in the afternoon, including physical fitness, swimming, skating, karate, robotics, music, crafts, cooking, fishing, sewing, tours and golf.

Teens will be introduced to Junior Toastmasters, financial literacy, job training skills and entrepreneurship.

For the application fee, weekly fee or details, interested participants should call TOPPS at (870) 850-6011 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Annette Dove is TOPPS' executive director.