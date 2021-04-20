ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Graduate student playwright's work to have virtual debut in May

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

'Price Is Right Live'

Tickets — $33-$53 — are on sale at Ticketmaster.com for "The Price Is Right Live," 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. The live version of the TV game show offers prizes ranging from appliances to vacations to a new car to contestants who answer the call to "Come On Down" and play various games.

A ticket is not necessary to sign up to be a contestant nor will being a ticket-holder increase your chances of being selected — the registration area will be at or near the box office three hours prior to showtime. Call (501) 244-8800 for rules, regulations, eligibility requirements and more information on ticketing.

Playwright honored

Lauren Ferebee (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

The Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival has chosen "GOODS," a play by Lauren Ferebee, a graduate student at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, for its 2021 Planet Earth Arts Playwriting Award.

"GOODS" will have its virtual world premiere May 5-30 at Artemisia Theatre in Chicago. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30; patrons will receive a performance-specific dedicated link and security code one hour prior to "curtain." Visit artemisiatheatre.org.

The play involves two intergalactic trash collectors, one Black, one white, marking their 20th anniversary on the job whose celebratory return to Earth is detoured by a surprising job in the asteroid belt and forces them to make a devastating choice.

The playwriting award, a partnership with the Planet Earth Arts Foundation, goes to plays that discuss sustainability and address urgent environmental and social justice issues through the lens of arts and human creativity.

"GOODS" is also one of eight nominees from across the country for the festival's National Partners in American Theatre Award, recognizing "the year's best-written, best-crafted script with the strongest writer's voice," according to a news release.