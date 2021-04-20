Ex-officer jailed; charges include tampering with evidence

EL DORADO -- A former police officer was arrested Monday on multiple charges, including tampering with evidence.

Aaron Trevor Smith, 32, was arrested on charges of theft of property, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of public trust, according to the Union County sheriff's office jail roster.

The El Dorado Police Department had received an internal report about a patrol officer engaging in criminal activity, according to a news release from Police Chief Kenneth Hickman.

Smith was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation but then resigned during the Arkansas State Police probe, according to the news release.

Police arrested Smith based on the information gathered by the state police.

"I am proud to add, without hesitation, how grateful I am that the alleged illegal activity was brought to light in short order," Hickman said in the news release. "This unfortunate event is not reflective of the honesty and integrity of the fine men and women in our department."

Smith was being held at the Union County jail on Monday.