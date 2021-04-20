4 Arkansans killed in 3 auto accidents

A Hamburg woman died in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 530 in Lincoln County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Athciri Martinez, 25, was driving south on the interstate at 6:13 a.m. in a 2019 Hyundai Tucson when a 2006 Dodge Ram driven by John Hodges Jr., 43, of Kelly, La., crossed the center line and hit her car head on, the report said. The collision caused the Hyundai to overturn, and Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

A minor in the Hyundai and Hodges in the pickup were injured, according to the report.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report said.

Also, a 36-year-old Little Rock man died in a one-vehicle crash late Sunday night on Interstate 530 in Redfield, according to a state police report.

Terry Glass was traveling north on the interstate at 11:50 p.m. in a 2007 Lincoln Town Car when he lost control and the car struck a tree, the report said. Glass was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry, according to the report.

Additionally, two Jacksonville men died in a head-on collision on U.S. 67 in Sherwood early Friday morning, according to a state police report.

Jazon Scott, 19, and Tony Jones, 20, were passengers in a 2016 Chevrolet Impala traveling south when the car was hit by a northbound 2017 Buick that had crossed into the southbound lane, the report said. A minor who was driving the Impala was injured, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.