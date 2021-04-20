Governor’s book spurs N.Y. inquiry

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s attorney general is investigating whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo broke the law by having members of his staff help write and promote his pandemic leadership book.

In a letter dated April 13 and made public Monday, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli authorized Attorney General Letitia James to investigate the work that state employees did on drafting and editing the book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” which was released last fall.

James’ office confirmed that it received the referral letter but declined further comment, citing an “ongoing investigation.” Cuomo and his spokespeople have acknowledged that senior members of his staff helped with the book, but they’ve insisted the work was done on a voluntary basis on their private time.

DiNapoli, an independently elected fiscal officer, authorized the attorney general to convene a grand jury, if she chooses to do so, and to prosecute anyone believed to have violated the law.

A spokesman for Cuomo, Rich Azzopardi, dismissed the idea of an investigation.

“This is Albany politics at its worst,” Azzopardi said. “Both the Comptroller and the Attorney General have spoken to people about running for Governor and it is unethical to wield criminal referral authority to further political self-interests.” The attorney general is separately investigating allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed women. The State Assembly is investigating whether to impeach Cuomo over the sexual harassment allegations and other matters, including his administration’s decision to conceal data related to covid-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Federal prosecutors are also investigating Cuomo’s handling of covid-19 data.

Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately and has defended his administration’s handling of the covid-19 crisis in nursing homes.