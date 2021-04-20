Happy birthday (Apr. 20): An abundance of love and attention give you the security to branch out. You get the sense that some of your curiosities will not be answered in this lifetime, but don't let that stop you. Ask away. With everything you learn, you are clearing the way for future generations to build on the discoveries of your brilliant mind.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be wary of those who find your curiosity to be an intrusion. It is only because they have something to hide. To those who live the value of transparency, your curiosity will be a compliment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're forthright with information when you have it, and you know not to speculate out loud, as there are those around who hear only what they want to hear and will twist your words to exactly that.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There are many other things that will bring you pleasure other than your current go-to indulgences. You just haven't found them yet. Your willingness to try new things will land you some healthy and truly interesting alternatives.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You like money, but it's not where you're currently focused. The financial aspect of a decision will factor in after you've considered things like your attraction, interest and what you're likely to learn.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): For some people, the prospect of "fun" is daunting and the pressure of trying new things is less appealing than the certainties of working toward expected outcomes. You'll challenge these people and be an agent for change.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There are those who want to have a good time but are unsure exactly how it can be accomplished. You'll be a guide for them. This is less about logistics and more about being intentional and in the moment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're not as far out on a limb as you think you are. There is someone steady and deeply grounded who is close and ready to help you whenever and however you need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll take full possession of this world today. For you, that's not about acting like you own the place; rather, it has to do with loving and getting every experience you can from it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There are no clean endings to this adventure, although you're certainly on the threshold of the next one. There's overlap here, so what's coming is not quite new. Think of it as a spinoff.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's as though your shoes defy the laws of scale. Some of the biggest steps you take will seem small as you are taking them. In retrospect, you'll marvel at the distances you covered with these unpredictable strides.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Mastery comes from being strategic with your efforts, focusing on one quantifiable thing at a time. The key to success here relates to an aspect of interacting with others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Challenge yourself to do a bit more than before. There is plenty of mundane and extraneous theory to learn if you want to, but you'll learn the most by just getting into the sway of the action.

FIRST-DAY JITTERS

Butterflies may accompany this first full day of Taurus season. Nervousness doesn’t automatically portend failure, although it could. Many a presentation has been brought down by an overabundance of nervous energy, which can also be the fuel for brilliance. It’s just an energy. You decide what it means.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I’m a Pisces, born March 9. I have a best friend, who is a girl, and in all our 15 years of knowing each other, I’ve never had a glimmer of feeling anything more than friendship. But lately, I can’t seem to stop wondering if there could be more. Is it the comfort level or something else drawing me toward her? Sadly, I’ve never seen the movie ‘When Harry Met Sally,’ but the reference is that men and women cannot just be friends. If so, I’ve proved that theory wrong for at least 15 years, so I’m wondering, what now? I really do not want to jeopardize … a perfect best friend relationship. I hope you understand my dilemma and can offer some insight. The girl is a Scorpio.”

A: Watch “When Harry Met Sally” with your Scorpio girl. Pisces and Scorpio are fantastically compatible — two soulful water signs that both have terrific timing. So, whatever the reason you never got together before, it was perfect. You definitely should seize the current mode of attraction and see where that goes. If it’s not right, you’ll both know. I think the strength of your connection will carry through either way.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Taurus natives are known for their staying power, and gorgeous Jessica Lange proves the point, having graced the silver screen with her talents consistently since she first sat on the open palm of King Kong in the mid-’70s. In the Netflix comedy series “The Politician,” the Venus-ruled Lange shines again in the sort of role that has become her forte: juicy, complicated and unpredictable.