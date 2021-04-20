Person barricaded in North Little Rock home, police say; nearby school buildings on lockdown

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department are assisting the FBI after a person refused to come out of a residence on Tuesday, authorities said.

The person is barricaded in a home in the 1700 block of Maple Street, the North Little Rock Police Department said in a news release issued early Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Carmen Helton said the person had outstanding warrants but didn’t immediately provide information about their nature.

The North Little Rock School District's high school, administration building, and annex have been placed on lockdown due to the standoff.

Dustin Barnes, spokesman for the school district, said the city’s police department reached out to them and suggested the facilities go on lockdown. He said the lockdown means nobody is coming in or out of the offices or buildings.

"We have already notified parents and will be contacting them when the lockdown is lifted," he said. "The safety of our students and staff is our top priority."

This story has been updated. It was originally published at 1:05 p.m.