Judge orders Fayetteville man held on $500,000 cash-only bond

BENTONVILLE -- A Fayetteville man is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond after he failed to report to the Benton County Jail.

Levar Livingston, 19, and Elijah Brown, 19, are charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and theft of property. They have pleaded not guilty. They were arrested in February 2020.

Livingston was free on $200,000 bond, but Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green revoked it last week after being told a Fayetteville detective saw Livingston with guns and smoking marijuana in a video posted on Facebook.

Green ordered Livingston to turn himself in by 5 p.m. Thursday at the jail and set a $250,000 cash-only bond. He didn't report, and the judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

Fayetteville police arrested Livingston on Friday, and he was booked into the Benton County jail at 10:49 p.m. Friday.

Joshua Robinson, deputy prosecutor, recommended the $500,000 cash only bond.

Jay Saxton, Livingston's attorney, told the judge his client probably will not be able to make the cash-only bond.

Livingston and Brown are accused of robbing a Bella Vista teenager, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The teen told police he arranged to meet the pair in Bella Vista because he wanted to be in a rap video with them, according to the affidavit. He brought two guns with him and got into a car with them, according to the affidavit.

The teen told police the passenger pointed a gun at him and told him to get out of the car and he was pistol-whipped and thrown out of the car, according to court documents. The two are accused of taking the guns from the teen, according to court documents.

Livingston and Brown are scheduled to have a jury trial Dec. 14.