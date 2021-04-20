Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Bentonville

• Mallory Elliott, 29, of 703 S.E. Fourth St. Apt. A in Bentonville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Elliott was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Brent Fry, 30, of 1125 N. West End Ave, Apt. 1B, in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with theft by receiving. Fry was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Tom Navarro 29, of 819 Lorena Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. Navarro was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

Johnson

• Shametrius Wright, 25, of 5905 Samantha St. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Wright was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Lowell

• Markevious Stokes, 19, of 1306 Lowell Road in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Stokes was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Caitlin Humphreys, 28, of 3 Applegate Drive Apt. D in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Humphreys was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Charles Zinkula, 53, of 1600 Phyllis St. No. 1308 in Bentonville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Zinkula was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Jeremy McEwen, 33, of 606 Virginia St. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and battery. McEwen was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Emmanuel Soto-Torres, 34, of 314 Laura St. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Soto-Torres was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Charles Leeper, 51, of 1706 Westwood Ave. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with burglary. Leeper was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Kody Henshaw, 25, of Wheaton, Mo., was arrested Monday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Henshaw was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Clint Dunnagan, 39, of 22389 N. Road in Summers was arrested Sunday in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor. Dunnagan was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

West Fork

• Ronald Bumpass, 51, of 167 Alexandria Loop in Elkins was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of firearm by certain persons. Bumpass was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.