NWA outdoor briefs

Ozark-a-thon tests mettle

Ozark Natural Science Center in Madison County will host the four-day Ozark-a-thon, hiking, biking and paddling event Thursday through Sunday to raise money for the center.

Participants register, set a mileage goal, collect sponsorships, then hike, bike or paddle as many miles as they can Thursday through Sunday.

Participation is done individually. For details and registration visit www.onsc.ur/ozark-a-thon.

River cleanup rescheduled

A cleanup on the Kings River in Madison County, originally set for April 17, has been rescheduled to take place this Saturday.

Volunteers should meet at 8 a.m. at Rockhouse access. Bring a boat and lunch. For more information contact rayandkarenwarren@gmail.com or call 870-654-4134.

Team tops Cast Masters

Ronnie Eldridge and Wes Usrey won the NWA Cast Masters bass tournament held April 11 at Beaver Lake. Their five-fish tournament limit weighed 19.57 pounds. Their catch included the tournament's big bass at 5.82 pounds, caught by Eldridge.

Allen Westfall and Jeff Swaffer placed second with five bass at 12.46 pounds. Brian Rusher and Dustin Rogers were third with five bass at 11.99 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Billy Jones, Clay Johnson, 11.48; fifth, Johnny Brewer, Willie Villines, 11.42; sixth, Allan Shannon, Warren Edwards, 11.15; seventh, Rocky Hopkins, Travis Fox, 10.79; eighth, Was Paulin, Nate Paulin, 10.79; ninth, Doug Weiser, Dustin Walters, 10.46; 10th, David Louks, Collin Cheatham, 10.17.

Hikers hit trails

Hill 'N Dale hiking club will explore several of the region's trails in April.

A hike Thursday will visit the Marinoni Scenic Area of the Ozark Highlands Trail for a 6-mile out and back hike. Meet at 9 a.m. at Indian Creek canoe launch and trail access on the Mulberry River, 8007 Cass Oark Road. A second hike that day of 0.7 miles will visit High Bank Twin Falls near the High Bank canoe launch along the Mulberry.

Hikers will explore Lake Leatherwood in Eureka Springs on April 28 along the Beacham Trail. The hike is a 4.2-mile loop. Meet at 9 a.m. at Lake Leatherwood Park.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, 479-721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Center sets work day

A volunteer work day at Ozark Natural Science Center will be held Saturday. The center is located in Madison County north of Huntsville at 1905 Madison 1305, Huntsville, Ark.

Volunteers may choose between morning and afternoon sessions. Volunteers can do trail or garden maintenance, or work on glade or wildflower garden maintenance. Lemonade, tea and cookies are provided. Volunteers should bring lunch, water, work gloves, garden tools and wear sturdy shoes.

To register visit www.onsc.us/events-1/onsc-volunteer-work-day

Tournament benefits youth

The fifth annual NWA Young Life benefit bass tournament will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8 at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park.

Entry fee is $50 per team with $10 optional for the big bass prize. Register at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers, Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville or on tournament morning at Prairie Creek park.

First prize is $1,000 with cash awards through fifth place. Profits help fund Young Life activities for area youth.

Program highlights outdoors

Outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy fishing, hunting, hiking, kayaking and similar activities are invited to a free programs at 7 p.m. May 3 at Cross Church, 1709 Johnson Road, in Springdale.

Guest speakers will cover a variety of outdoor topics. For more information contact Keith Harmon, keithh@crosschurch.com.

Hobbs has bikepacking sites

Reservations for bikepacking and backpacking campsites at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area are now available online. Visit www.arkansasstateparks.com and go to the Hobbs State Park page to make a reservation.

Sites are $14 per night plus tax. For more information call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.