100 years ago

April 20, 1921

PINE BLUFF -- Capture of the two bandits who aided J. W. Smith in robbing the Bank of Wabbaseka yesterday afternoon tonight appeared improbable, according to local officers, although posses are scouring the woods between Tucker and Gethsemane, where the two were last seen. Smith was captured late yesterday near Gethsemane as he was repairing the automobile in which the three robbers fled from Wabbaseka after looting the bank.

50 years ago

April 20, 1971

• The Little Rock City Manager Board voted unanimously Monday night to centralize the city's burglar and fire alarm terminals at Central Fire Station and raise the rates charged to monitor the terminals from $12.50 a year to $140 a year. City Manager John T. Meriwether proposed the change more than a month ago, but with the rates set at $275 a year. Businessmen and burglar alarm companies protested, and were given two weeks to offer an alternative. No alternative was proposed.

25 years ago

April 20, 1996

• President Clinton could have to testify not once, but twice in Gov. Jim Guy Tucker's trial. Clinton -- subpoenaed as a defense witness -- is scheduled to give his testimony April 28 in Washington, with the videotaped results shown to the jury several days afterward. Bobby McDaniel of Jonesboro, an attorney for Tucker co-defendant Susan McDougal, pointed out Friday that Whitewater prosecutors may call witnesses to rebut the president, who is expected to contradict key government witness David Hale. In that event, McDaniel said, the defense might have to obtain more testimony from Clinton, which would mean another trip to Washington and delay in the trial.

10 years ago

April 20, 2011

• Little Rock abandoned plans to use its eminent domain power to acquire a house across the street from Central High School, with city directors instead agreeing Tuesday to buy the boarded-up home, most likely to resell. City officials initially sought to use eminent domain to acquire 1419 S. Park St. after the owners indicated they had plans to raze the fire-damaged house, but at the last minute, decided to renegotiate a purchase when the item came up for a vote in mid-January. "That house is important from a historical standpoint," Mayor Mark Stodola said Tuesday. The two-story Craftsman-style house plays a role in keeping the Central High School Neighborhood Historic District intact.