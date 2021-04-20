Parking change seeks to spur downtown

As downtown Pine Bluff continues evolving, an update to the city's zoning regulations regarding parking was approved by the City Council on Monday.

Opposed by council member Joni Alexander, the ordinance amends chapter 29 on parking requirements within the Central Business District.

A recent review found an abundance of downtown parking spaces, both private and public. And considering the downtown enhancements, Pine Bluff seeks to follow the lead of other cities and remove the minimum parking requirements.

"I don't know if I like this one because there is already limited parking downtown, and with Streetscape it's even more limited, so where would people park," said Alexander, who asked if the ordinance could not be read all three times to provide time for discussion.

"I understand that in other cities they are making the requirements lower, but do we have to take their lead on this, because one of my pet peeves of going to bigger cities is nowhere to park near the establishment that I am trying to attend," Alexander said.

Mayor Shirley Washington said the ordinance is meant to allow businesses to move downtown even if they couldn't provide a required number of parking spaces to cover the traffic they would be expected to generate.

"We're moving to this arrangement because it won't prohibit businesses from coming because it can't provide an x amount of parking spaces," said Washington, who said other cities have created parking decks or parking lots owned by different entities. "Right now, the parking restrictions are causing businesses not to locate downtown at all, so we're just trying to get around that," Washington said.

City council member Ivan Whitfield said he supported the ordinance and didn't want anyone to think he was putting up a roadblock for those who had invested in the buildings downtown.

Alexander asked, if Main Street is full to capacity with businesses, where would the parking deck be located, to which Washington said there had been some suggested spots.

"There are plenty of vacant lots in the downtown area where we can put a parking garage or parking lots," she said.

Washington mentioned a restaurant wanting to come to Second Avenue that considered building a parking deck, but said the city was in the infancy stage of development and would most likely start with parking lots.

Council member Bruce Lockett said he didn't see the need for a parking garage now because there is ample space downtown.

"I think it is a problem I look forward to having once we get it built out so crowded downtown that we got to start looking at parking garages, but at this point and time it's so much space downtown to park that it's not an issue," said Lockett.

"I think it's very optimistic, but for me even with Streetscape taking up parking spots, I have to vote no on this one," said Alexander.

The proposed ordinance was read three times and approved on a 7-to-1 vote, with Alexander the only no.

In other business, an ordinance waiving competitive selection and authorizing an agreement with Smart Chrysler Dodge to acquire vehicles for the police department was passed in the amount of $420,123.

An additional $120,000 will be needed to equip the vehicles with cages, lights, consoles and computers.

Three resolutions also were passed that will allow structures at Regional Park to get much-needed repairs after suffering extensive damage during the 2019 flood.

Those resolutions include an agreement with Carson & Associates for restoration of a baseball field in Regional Park for $54,000; one authorizing an agreement with Reynolds Construction for restoration of a storage unit structure in the RV Park in Regional Park for $11,547; and one authorizing an agreement with School and Office Products of Ar Inc. for renovations to the Amphitheater Seating in Regional Park for $30,125.

Washington commended her staff for their work in securing funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the restorations.