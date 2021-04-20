Sections
Police begin barricading Capitol Avenue in Little Rock

by William Sanders | Today at 4:23 p.m.
City workers barricade off the street in front of the state Capitol in anticipation of possible protests following the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Arkansas State Capitol Police began barricading Capitol Avenue near the intersection with Victory Street a block away from the Capitol building grounds in anticipation of the Derek Chauvin verdict announcement in Minnesota.

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd shortly after 4 p.m.

Police had lined several orange barricades where the intersection ends on the side of the Capitol at 3:45 pm.

The truck that unloaded the barricades had several other barrels still to be deployed.

