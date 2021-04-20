Police ID Pine Bluff man fatally shot in Little Rock

The victim of a fatal shooting at a Little Rock hotel near Interstate 630 over the weekend has been identified as a Pine Bluff man, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday to the Days Inn, 901 Fair Park Blvd., after a caller said they heard one shot and saw a man running from a hotel room, police said in a news release.

Inside the room, officers discovered a man, later identified as Learthur Shelton Jr., 32, suffering from a gunshot wound in his head, according to Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards. Police said Shelton was transported to UAMS Medical Center, where he later died.

Acie Cummins IV, 44, of Little Rock was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder and possession of firearms by certain persons, according to police.

Cummins was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Tuesday in lieu of $1 million bond, an online inmate roster shows.