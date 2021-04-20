PREP BASEBALL: Rogers' bases-loaded fortunes enough to edge Bentonville

ROGERS -- When Rogers High had the bases loaded Monday afternoon, the Mounties made sure Bentonville paid for it.

Rogers scored six of its runs while the bases were loaded, and the Mounties held off a Bentonville comeback attempt enough to enjoy a 7-6 victory over the Tigers during 6A-West Conference action at Rogers' new field.

"That's where we've been a little deficient this year," Rogers coach Matt Melson said. "It feels like our offense is coming along later in the year. We get a big double early by the nine-hole kid, then the fourth inning where it seemed like we put pressure on them with one single after another."

J.T. Melson gave the Mounties (18-4, 9-2) a lead they never relinquished with his two-run double down the left-field line after Rogers loaded the bases in the second inning with a hit batter, a single by Josh Lawing and a walk to Frankie Bunch. The only run the Mounties scored without the bases loaded came moments later at Eli Marcotte's grounder drove in Bench.

Rogers then tried to blow the game open in the fourth after Bunch reached on a dropped third strike and a bad throw to first, then J.T. Melson singled and Marcotte walked to load the bases. Jackson Wells drove in a run when he was hit by a pitch, then Kade Seldomridge and T.J. Frakes had back-to-back RBI singles before Karsen Uecker added a sacrifice fly to make it a 7-1 game.

"Six of those runs that scored were walks or errors or hit by pitch," Bentonville coach Todd Abbott said. "Rogers capitalized on what we gave them with those freebies. More power to them. They did a very good job with that situation."

Bentonville (12-8, 5-6), whose first run came in the fourth when Payton Allen walked and scored on a passed ball, made things a lot closer an inning later. The Tigers loaded the bases with a double by Matthew Nagelson and walks to Kieper Pate and Jackson Hutchens, then Nagelson scored on a wild pitch before Allen tripled in two runs and made it a 7-4 game.

Rogers made a pitching change and went to Braxton Haywood, but Ethan Arnold singled to drive in Allen and made it a 7-5 game. Haywood, however, was able to get a double play to end the inning and deny any more runs for the moment.

"Give them credit because they battled back and made it a good game," Matt Melson said. "The big play of the game was Braxton getting a grounder and that double play. It allowed us to keep a two-run lead and some momentum there."

Bentonville moved even closer when Pate ran out an infield single, took second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on pinch-hitter Ricky Iselin's single to left. Braxton, however, struck out the next batter to end the game and keep the Mounties in a tie for first place in the 6A-West standings.

The two teams are scheduled to play against this afternoon at the Tiger Athletic Complex, although inclement weather may push the game back a day.