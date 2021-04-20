Reopened Nature Center gets wild

As he approached an outside cage containing a great horned owl, nearly 2-year-old Stoney James Bonds was visibly excited. Instead of calling the bird its proper name, he exclaimed, "Who, who."

Stoney briefly studied the owl exhibit at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Gov. Mike Huckabee Delta Rivers Nature Center in Pine Bluff, while his grandparents, Christy and Shawn Poindexter of Monticello, laughed with delight at Stoney's delightful mimicry.

It was a pretty Saturday in April and Shawn Poindexter said they "wanted to get out of the house and enjoy the sunshine."

It's been a long winter and even longer covid-19 shutdown, and they thought the recently reopened Nature Center at Regional Park was just the place for young Stoney to explore.

The Nature Center is part museum, aquarium, laboratory, nature store and bird-watching facility, with the bird exhibit located next to the center's half-mile Discovery Loop.

Also, it offers plenty to enjoy outdoors, including animal exhibits and a large pond populated by turtles and bullfrogs. The approximately 130-acres of bottomland forest gives hikers a chance to catch a glimpse of other species of winged wildlife, such as ducks, geese, blue herons and hawks.

This makes socially distancing easy enough, and plenty to keep Stoney entertained, Shawn Poindexter said.

Nearby, Lori Camp and her son, Tru, both of Pine Bluff, were enjoying the eagle exhibit before moving onto Discovery Trail.

"They're (the eagles) awesome," Tru said before Lori Camp added, "We're enjoying the weather and the Nature Center."

The two have also explored the center's 2 miles of paved and primitive trails that wind around and past Black Dog Bayou and Lake Langhofer.

This is a favorite outdoor activity of theirs, and seems a million miles from the bustle of Pine Bluff.

Lori Camp said, "It's beautiful."

Also, the floral offerings change with the season, sometimes from week to week, said Trent Powell, AGFC Nature Center educational programmer.

There's also an ever-changing plant-scape, which includes a bounty of seasonal wildflowers and other plants.

For example, Powell pointed to a buckeye tree covered in red blooms.

But there's more, he said while standing next to one of the two Nature Center's petrified trees.

"They were found on the property," he said.

For those looking for a Saturday or weekday adventure, he suggested a walk on one or all of the Nature Center's four trails.

Rules for trails

Keep your eyes open for signs of wildlife and for those so inclined, don't forget to bring binoculars or a camera.

Visitors aren't allowed to skate, ride bikes or skateboards on the trails, and as well, no dogs are allowed and don't pick the plants or flowers.

Also please don't litter.

Discovery Loop is a half-mile of paved and easy access trail. It opens into an area filled with native wildflowers and grasses, and represents what is known as the Grand Prairie of Arkansas.

Whitetail Trail is a one-quarter mile paved loop and it allows visitors to explore the bottomland hardwood forest at Black Dog Lake.

Armadillo Trail is a quarter-mile primitive, unpaved trail and offers amazing views.

Blue Heron Trail is a three-quarter mile primitive, unpaved trail, and is for the more enthusiastic explorer.

Reopened and ready for visitors

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's nature and education centers have now reopened their doors with limited public access.

Admittance to the Delta Rivers Nature Center, 1400 Black Dog Road, remains free and the buildings are open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, but those interested are encouraged to call (870) 534-0011 before visiting.

The public is required to abide by social-distancing protocols, and wearing masks, while inside AGFC buildings and attending events.